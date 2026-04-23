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'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' review: Netflix returns to Hawkins too soon but gets one thing right

Netflix has brought viewers back to Hawkins unusually quickly after the finale of Stranger Things

Stranger Things

The animated format allows for faster action sequences

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Stranger Things: Tales From '85 arrives just weeks after the divisive Stranger Things finale
  • The animated spin-off trades trauma-heavy storytelling for humour, faster pacing and classic monster chaos
  • New character Nikki emerges as one of the franchise’s most interesting additions

Netflix returned to Hawkins before fans had time to miss it

The biggest talking point around Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is not its monsters or animation style, it is its timing.

Netflix has brought viewers back to Hawkins unusually quickly after the finale of Stranger Things split opinion online. For some fans, that makes the spin-off feel rushed. Set shortly after season two, the story takes place before Vecna’s arrival and before Robin Buckley became part of the core group.

The gang believes life is finally returning to normal, only to face another supernatural threat involving snow sharks, tentacled creatures and yet another crisis that somehow never gets mentioned later. That continuity issue is difficult to ignore.

It fixes the franchise’s growing seriousness

As Stranger ThingsStranger Things became bigger, darker and more emotionally heavy, some viewers felt it lost the playful energy that made earlier seasons work. This spin-off appears to address that.

The animated format allows for faster action sequences, sillier humour and a more colourful tone. It feels far less burdened by mythology and emotional weight than the final season.

Nikki may be the franchise’s best new addition

The standout surprise is Nikki, voiced by Odessa A'zion. The punk-inspired character quickly becomes central to the story through her friendship with Will Byers.

She brings humour, invention and a fresh dynamic that helps the series feel less repetitive. The show also continues Eleven’s struggle for independence.

It works best when treated as bonus content

Fans expecting essential franchise storytelling may leave disappointed. But viewers who treat Stranger Things: Tales From '85 as a standalone side adventure may enjoy it far more. It may not fit perfectly into the wider mythology, but it delivers something many fans missed in later seasons — fun.

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Netflix approves $25 billion buyback after scrapping Warner Bros bid

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  • Netflix board approved a $25bn share repurchase on 22 April, with no expiry date.
  • The move follows Netflix abandoning its $83bn bid for Warner Bros' streaming and studio assets.
  • Netflix stock has fallen more than 10 per cent since weak Q2 guidance, closing at $93.24 on 22 April.
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Earlier this year, Netflix pulled out of an $83 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros' streaming and studio assets after Paramount Skydance made a rival bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount then paid Netflix a $2.8 billion exit fee.

Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters had already said the company would restart share buybacks once the deal was off.

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