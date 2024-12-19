Skip to content
Starmer pushes for Football Governance Bill amid Super League concerns

Starmer is calling for measures to prevent Premier League clubs from participating in any future breakaway competition by ensuring the Football Governance Bill is enacted promptly.

starmer-football-getty

Starmer is a dedicated Arsenal supporter. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeDec 19, 2024
KEIR STARMER has urged the swift passage of the Football Governance Bill into English law in response to discussions about a potential European Super League.

Reports indicate that promoters A22 have approached UEFA and FIFA to seek official recognition for a new competition, referred to as the Unify League. The proposed format reportedly includes four leagues featuring 96 teams in total.

This comes after a similar Super League initiative, launched in 2021 by 12 European clubs—including six from the Premier League—faced widespread backlash from fans and football authorities, leading to its collapse.

Starmer, 62, a dedicated Arsenal supporter, is calling for measures to prevent Premier League clubs from participating in any future breakaway competition by ensuring the Football Governance Bill is enacted promptly.

The proposed legislation aims to establish an independent regulator for the top five tiers of men’s football in England.

The prime minister's official spokesman reiterated Starmer's stance, saying, "You heard him previously say that on his watch, there will be no Super League-style breakaway from English football."

The spokesman added, "As part of the strengthened Football Governance Bill, the regulator will be able to prevent English clubs from joining future breakaway competitions by taking into account factors such as sustainability, heritage and fairness.

"We obviously want to see the Bill passing in parliament as quickly as possible, such that the regulator has the powers to prevent these sorts of breakaway competitions, but also deliver the other important reforms to the English football pyramid that the Bill sets out to deliver."

(With inputs from AFP)

Manchester-United-iStock

Through the 'United We Play' initiative, organised in partnership with Apollo Tyres, six young players from India, Nepal, Thailand, and the UAE trained at Old Trafford last week. (Photo: Stock)

Manchester United host South Asian footballers to uncover new talent

MANCHESTER UNITED are working to uncover football talent from South Asia, a region with nearly 1.6 billion people and a long-standing passion for the sport but no representation in England's Premier League.

Through the 'United We Play' initiative, organised in partnership with Apollo Tyres, six young players from India, Nepal, Thailand, and the UAE trained at Old Trafford last week. The participants, selected from an initial pool of 15,000, honed their skills under the guidance of Manchester United coaches.

