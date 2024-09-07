Starmer seeks to reset relations with Ireland during Dublin visit

Keir Starmer and Simon Harris speak during a bilateral meeting at Chequers on July 17, 2024 in Aylesbury. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer met with Irish prime minister Simon Harris in Dublin on Saturday, marking the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years. The visit comes as the UK seeks to rebuild relations with EU nations after Brexit.

Downing Street described the visit as a “historic moment for UK-Ireland relations.” According to a statement, it “marks a new era of co-operation and friendship between Britain and Ireland.”

Harris, who became prime minister in April, was the first international leader hosted by Starmer in the UK following his landslide election victory in July. The two had previously met at Chequers, the British prime minister’s country residence, where they discussed strengthening ties.

At the Chequers meeting, both leaders agreed that the “time was right for a reset of the partnership” between the two nations, acknowledging the geographical and historical ties that connect them. The current emphasis on resetting relations indicates a shift from the more strained period following Brexit.

The tensions between Dublin and London had increased after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, with the actual exit occurring in 2020. Boris Johnson’s approach to Brexit was seen as contributing to instability in relations between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Since taking office, Starmer has begun to work on repealing a law that granted conditional immunity to those responsible for crimes during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. This move has been opposed by families of victims.

During the visit, Starmer and Harris are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, a key peace accord from 1998, and to reconciliation efforts in Northern Ireland. Starmer is also scheduled to meet with Irish business leaders to discuss trade and investment.

Later on Saturday, both leaders are set to attend the Ireland versus England Nations League football match.

(With inputs from agencies)