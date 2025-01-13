Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Starmer unveils plan to make country an AI 'superpower'

The government estimates that AI could boost annual productivity by 1.5 per cent over a decade, contributing an additional £47 billion annually to the economy.

Starner-AI-Getty

Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 13, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has announced plans to position the country as an artificial intelligence (AI) "superpower," focusing on pro-innovation regulation, access to public data for researchers, and the establishment of data centre zones.

Speaking at University College London on Monday, Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy.

Despite fiscal challenges caused by rising borrowing costs, the Labour government aims to harness AI to drive productivity and wealth creation.

"Britain will be one of the great AI superpowers," Starmer said, highlighting the UK’s status as Europe’s leading AI investment hub. "We're going to make the breakthroughs, we're going to create the wealth, and we're going to make AI work for everyone in our country."

The government estimates that AI could boost annual productivity by 1.5 per cent over a decade, contributing an additional £47 billion annually to the economy.

Countries worldwide are racing to establish themselves as AI hubs, balancing the technology's growth potential with regulatory safeguards.

According to Stanford University, Britain ranks behind only the United States and China in measures such as AI investment and patents.

Starmer emphasised a "pro-growth and pro-innovation" regulatory approach, stating: "We will test and understand AI before we regulate it to make sure that when we do it, it's proportionate and grounded."

He announced the creation of a "National Data Library" to provide researchers access to public data under trusted copyright rules.

The government will also implement all 50 recommendations from the "AI Opportunities Action Plan" report by venture capitalist Matt Clifford.

This includes accelerating planning permissions and energy connections for data centres, with the first centre planned for Culham, Oxfordshire, home to Britain’s Atomic Energy Authority.

Starmer outlined AI’s potential to improve various sectors, including speeding up planning consultations, supporting small businesses, and reducing administrative tasks for healthcare and education professionals.

Britain’s economy has struggled to gain momentum following Labour's highest tax-raising budget since 1993, which dampened business confidence. The Bank of England recently reported no growth in the last quarter.

(With inputs from Reuters)

aiai investmentartificial intelligencekeir starmerlabour governmentproinnovation regulation

Related News

Pakistan-coal-mine-Getty
News

Death toll in Pakistan coal mine collapse rises to 11

Devajit-Saikia-Getty
Cricket

Devajit Saikia succeeds Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

More For You

Tulip-Siddiq-Starmer

Earlier this month, Siddiq referred herself to Starmer's standards adviser after allegations surfaced that she lived in properties connected to her aunt and the Awami League party. (Photo: X/@TulipSiddiq)

Calls grow for Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq amid graft allegations

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer is under increasing pressure to remove Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq following allegations linked to her family’s ties with Bangladesh's former prime minister.

Siddiq has faced scrutiny over her connection to her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who fled Bangladesh in August after being ousted by a student-led uprising that ended her long tenure as prime minister.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maha Kumbh Mela

Pilgrims began arriving in the early hours to bathe in the sacred waters, a ritual believed to cleanse sins and bring salvation. (Photo: Getty Images)

India opens Maha Kumbh Mela, expected to draw 400 million pilgrims

THE MAHA KUMBH MELA, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, began on Monday in Prayagraj in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, with millions of Hindu devotees taking a ritual dip at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Organisers expect around 400 million people to attend the six-week festival, which will continue until 26 February.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian brother-sister duo jailed for charity fraud

Kaldip Singh Lehal and Rajbinder Kaur (Photo: West Midlands Police)

Asian brother-sister duo jailed for charity fraud

A Birmingham-based brother and sister duo associated with the Sikh Youth UK group have been sentenced by a UK court after being found guilty of fraud offences relating to charitable donations.

Rajbinder Kaur, 55, was convicted for money laundering and six counts of theft amounting to £50,000 and one count under Section 60 of the UK’s Charities Act 2011, which covers knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information to the Charity Commission.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hindu pilgrims take the plunge ahead of Kumbh Mela

A Hindu devotee smeared with ash dances during a religious procession ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. (Photo by NIHARIKA KULKARNI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hindu pilgrims take the plunge ahead of Kumbh Mela

INDIAN farmer Govind Singh travelled for nearly two days by train to reach what he believes is the "land of the gods" -- just one among legions of Hindu pilgrims joining the largest gathering of humanity.

The millennia-old Kumbh Mela, a sacred show of religious piety and ritual bathing that opens Monday, is held at the site where the holy Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-snow-getty

People drive their cars past a landscape covered in snow and along the Snake pass road, in the Peak district, northern England. (Photo: Getty Images)

UK records coldest January night in 15 years at -17.3 degrees Celsius

THE UK recorded its coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures dropped to -17.3 degrees Celsius in Altnaharra, Sutherland, by 9 pm on Friday.

This is the lowest January temperature since 2010, when Altnaharra hit -22.3 degrees Celsius on 8 January, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications