Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676

Entertainment

Star Bharat to roll out a mythological show on Bal Krishna

Star Bharat Logo

By: MohnishSingh

Well-made mythological shows have always managed to catch viewers’ fancy. And as technology improves year by year and empowers makers with great facilities in terms of VFX and cameras for that matter, the quality of such shows has also improved considerably.

Today, every general entertainment channel in India has one or two mythological shows in their bouquet. If reports are to be believed, Star Bharat is also gearing up to launch a new mythological series based on Lord Krishna.

Titled Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, the show is set to be mounted on a lavish scale. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who has previously bankrolled some of the biggest mythological and historical shows on Indian television, is set to produce the upcoming series under his production house, Swastik Productions.

“Mythological and divine stories have the capability of breaking through various demographic barriers. The stories of Krishna have always been engaging and inspirational for each age group in our country. His teachings have been so impactful that they are relevant in today’s times as well. Our upcoming show (Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki) will unfold the story of his childhood days and highlight different facets of Krishna’s early life. We are happy to collaborate with ace Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary for this iconic and epic show,” a well-placed source informs an entertainment portal.

There is no update on who all have been roped in to play lead characters in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. But from what we hear, the makers are looking at launching the show in the month of August, around the festival of Janmashtami.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur teams up with Sanjay Gupta for Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay
Entertainment
Esha Deol turns producer with Voot Select’s film Ek Duaa
Entertainment
Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick-off shoot
Entertainment
Makers likely to defer the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom
Entertainment
ZEE5 rolls out the trailer of Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s14 Phere
Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt on 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Experts said the film…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit revisit Devdas as the film completes 19…
Entertainment
Rajinikanth: I have no intention of involving myself in politics in future
Entertainment
Hindi remake of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru on the cards
Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi: No direct-to-digital release for Alia Bhatt starrer
Entertainment
Bhuj – The Pride Of India trailer: This Ajay Devgn starrer looks like…
Entertainment
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome the arrival of their second child, a…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aditya Roy Kapur teams up with Sanjay Gupta for Shootout…
Esha Deol turns producer with Voot Select’s film Ek Duaa
Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick-off shoot
Makers likely to defer the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bell…
Star Bharat to roll out a mythological show on Bal…
ZEE5 rolls out the trailer of Vikrant Massey and Kriti…