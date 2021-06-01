Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 02, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510
Entertainment

Sridevi’s younger daughter to make acting debut with a Telugu film?

Khushi Kapoor (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late iconic actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, is one of the most talked-about celebrity children in showbiz. Ever since her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor set her foot in Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ superhit film Dhadak in 2018, people have been wondering as to when will she follow her sister’s footsteps and explode onto the silver screen.

Well, if you wanted to see her dazzle on the big screen in a Hindi film first, let us inform you that does not seem to happen. If reports are to be believed, Khushi Kapoor will make her acting debut with a Telugu film. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

According to reports, noted Tollywood filmmaker Dil Raju is keen to launch the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in Telugu cinema. For the unversed, Dil Raju is one of the most successful and respected filmmakers in Tollywood, who shares a great rapport with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two recently co-produced the Pawan Kalyaan starrer Vakeel Saab (2021) which turned out to be a success at the ticket window, collecting huge moolah.

In case Khushi Kapoor decides to set her foot first in Telugu cinema, it is certain that Dil Raju will bankroll that project. However, an official announcement is highly awaited to confirm the development.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor has turned out to be a sensation on the internet in no time. Ever since she has made her Instagram handle public, she has been the talk of the town. Her posts on Instagram garner great traction. The 20-year-old has amassed a huge fanbase on the photo-sharing site even before getting launched.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment. We will surely keep you abreast of all details about Khushi Kapoor’s debut in Tollywood.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

