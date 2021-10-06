Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833

News

Sri Lanka probes president’s niece over Pandora claims

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

By: Sarwar Alam

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered a probe on Wednesday (6) into his niece’s overseas wealth after she and her husband were alleged in the Pandora Papers to have millions of dollars stashed abroad.

The opposition immediately cried foul, saying that the investigation would amount to a cover-up by the Rajapaksa family which have been powerful in the island nation for decades.

Cabinet spokesman Dulles Alahapperuma said the president asked the main anti-graft body to issue a report on the assets of Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumar Nadesan “within one month”.

Nirupama Rajapaksa, 59, was a legislator in the previous governments of another uncle, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the current prime minister, between 2004 and 2015 and was a junior minister for five years.

The couple’s names were among dozens of prominent personalities worldwide featured in roughly 11.9 million documents leaked from financial services firms that managed their wealth.

The Pandora Papers were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and released in stories by media partners including The Washington Post, the BBC and The Guardian.

Allegations range from corruption to money laundering and tax evasion.

The ICIJ said that according to its analysis of a Nadesan trust’s financial statements, Nirupama Rajapaksa and Nadesan had offshore holdings worth about $18 million in 2017.

In emails to Asiaciti Trust, a Singapore-based financial services provider, a longtime adviser of Nadesan’s put his overall wealth in 2011 at more than $160 million, the ICIJ said.

The couple declined to comment, the ICIJ said.

Holding assets offshore or using shell companies is not illegal in Sri Lanka, but it must be declared to the local tax authorities.

The government last month passed legislation granting an amnesty to tax dodgers hoping that the move will bring back wealth stashed abroad at a time when the island is facing a serious shortage of foreign exchange.

Leftist opposition legislator Anura Dissanayake said they had little faith in the latest investigation which had he said had been set up to deflect public anger.

“Investigations are a mechanism to suppress the truth and protect the guilty,” Dissanayake told AFP.

Nadesan has been indicted in a local money laundering case in 2016 along with another Rajapaksa sibling, Basil Rajapaksa, who is the current finance minister. The case is pending.

The Pandora Papers are the latest in a series of mass leaks handled by the ICIJ, from LuxLeaks in 2014, to the 2016 Panama Papers.

They were followed by the Paradise Papers in 2017 and FinCen files in 2020.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Sadiq Khan calls for thorough inquiry into Met failings
UK
Racist algorithm: Uber terminated around 35 BAME drivers since the start of Covid
News
Madhvani family holds Uthamnu ceremony for late matriarch Meenaben
News
Raab promises to fight ‘nonsensical’ human rights laws
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka agrees to reform terror law to keep EU trade deal
UK
Our White Skoda Octavia: Play explores dreams and struggles of Asian family
News
Gunmen kill three civilians in Indian Kashmir
News
Sabina Nessa: Hundreds gather for vigil in Eastbourne
INDIA
Indian farmers step up protests after eight killed in clashes
UK
Top British envoy holds talks with Taliban in Kabul
News
US deputy state secretary Wendy Sherman reaches India
News
Priti Patel vows to crack down on crime, disruptive protests
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Eutelsat becomes 2nd largest shareholder in OneWeb
Sadiq Khan calls for thorough inquiry into Met failings
Online abuse stopped me from coaching, says Akram
Ozil aims to address lack of British Asians in football
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar denied bail in murder case
Sri Lanka probes president’s niece over Pandora claims