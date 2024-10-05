South Africa, New Zealand secure big wins in Women’s T20 World Cup

While South Africa cruised past the West Indies by 10 wickets, New Zealand ended a 10-match losing streak with a 58-run win over India.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba played a key role, returning figures of 4-29 to limit West Indies to 118-6 in Dubai. (Photo credit: X/@ProteasWomenCSA)

By: EasternEye

CAPTAINS Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Devine led South Africa and New Zealand to commanding victories in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday, each hitting unbeaten half-centuries.

South Africa cruised past the West Indies by 10 wickets. Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits chased down the target of 119 with 13 balls remaining. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba played a key role, returning figures of 4-29 to limit West Indies to 118-6 in Dubai.

Later, at the same venue, New Zealand, led by Devine, posted 160-4 after opting to bat first. Medium-pace bowlers Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu shared seven wickets to dismiss India for 102 in 19 overs, securing a 58-run win and ending New Zealand’s 10-match losing streak.

“People have been speaking about our recent results, coming out against a world-class side like India, to produce that performance, I’m overwhelmed,” said Devine, who was named player of the match.

New Zealand’s innings got off to a solid start with Suzie Bates (27) and Georgia Plimmer (34) adding 67 for the opening wicket. A moment of controversy occurred when India’s Harmanpreet Kaur ran out Amelia Kerr, but the umpire called the batter back, ruling the ball was dead. Kerr was dismissed two balls later.

Devine continued to attack the Indian bowlers, reaching her fifty with a boundary as New Zealand added 37 runs in the last three overs.

India struggled in their chase, losing openers Shafali Verma (2) and Smriti Mandhana (12) early. Eden Carson’s off-spin claimed both wickets. Mair trapped Kaur lbw for 15, further weakening India’s chase before wrapping up the match with two consecutive wickets, finishing with figures of 4-19.

In the earlier match, Wolvaardt’s 59 guided South Africa to victory after the West Indies posted 118-6. Wolvaardt, who was tested by the West Indies bowlers early on, reached her fifty in 45 balls.

“It wasn’t easy,” Wolvaardt said about batting in the heat. “One of the harder knocks I’ve had physically, especially after fielding first.”

Brits supported Wolvaardt with 57 from 45 balls, hitting six boundaries. Wolvaardt survived two dropped catches, and Zaida James, who attempted the first catch, was injured and did not return after suffering a swollen jaw.

Earlier, West Indies struggled to build partnerships. Stafanie Taylor’s unbeaten 44 was the only bright spot in their innings. Marizanne Kapp and Mlaba kept the pressure on the batters, with Mlaba taking two wickets in two overs.

Australia will begin their campaign on Saturday against Sri Lanka in Sharjah, while England face Bangladesh in the second match of the day.

(With inputs from AFP)