Sooryavanshi to avoid direct-to-digital release

With several high-profile films heading to OTT platforms without first playing in theatres due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, there were strong rumours that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi could well be one of them. However, if fresh reports are to be believed, the makers are not contemplating releasing the film on any digital platform. They have rather decided to wait for theatres to reopen.

The Rohit Shetty directorial is made on a lavish budget and hence, recovering the entire budget from the digital premiere alone does not seem possible at all. “The film’s budget is approximately ₹400 crore as it has been shot at different foreign locations. The unit had to use helicopters, had high-action scenes, and was shot in plush locations all across, as director Rohit Shetty never compromises with locations and its budget,” a source divulges.

Theatres in India are not likely to start operations anytime soon. “Owing to the fear of the Coronavirus, it is expected that people may refrain from entering places such as movie theatres. But we are wishing that everything goes well and Sooryavanshi releases soon as it’s a film scrupulously made for theatres only,” adds the source.

Sooryavanshi is an out-and-out action entertainer which brings Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty together for the very first time. It also reunites Khiladi Kumar with Katrina Kaif after a long time of a decade. The two were last seen together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan (2010). Sooryavanshi will also have special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on Nov 30, 2019 at 4:33am PST

The film was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres on 24th March, 2020. However, the makers had to stall its release due to the rising Coronavirus cases in the country. The new release date is yet to be finalized.