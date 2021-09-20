Website Logo
  • Monday, September 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256

Entertainment

Sonu Sood: Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life

Sonu Soof (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Last week, the Income Tax department had raided Sonu Sood’s properties in Mumbai. It was alleged that he evaded taxes worth over Rs. 20 crore (Rs. 200000000 / £ 1985311).

Well now, Sonu has finally broken his silence on the matter and has shared a statement on Twitter. Along with the statement, the actor wrote, “सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है, हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है (Easy journey is found even on hard roads, Every Indian’s prayers seem to have an effect).

The statement reads, “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps on going.”

“I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humanity. At your humble service, for life. My journey continues. Jai Hindi. Sonu Sood,” it further read.

The actor was also accused of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

During the pandemic, Sonu Sood has helped many Indians by making them reach their houses safely amid the lockdown, by providing beds in the hospitals, and a lot more.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket to premiere on Zee5
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur on letting go of Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Beginning after shooting a few…
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha wraps up filming her upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda
Entertainment
Netflix announces the premiere date for the final season of Little Things
Entertainment
Nithiin: Maestro is a step towards pushing myself as an actor
Entertainment
Confirmed: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to return to headline Bhoot Police 2
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder and harder,” says…
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and DK’s next streaming…
Entertainment
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Entertainment
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed: The Rise and…
Entertainment
Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in Pavitra Rishta –…
Entertainment
Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the Hindu University of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Manchester India summit focuses on free trade pact
Sonu Sood: Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its…
Submarine drama Vigil ‘reflects Britain’s diversity’
Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket to premiere on Zee5
Sadhguru: Pursuit of inner peace is Yoga’s antidote to division
New Zealand Cricket says ‘credible threat’ behind calling off Pakistan…