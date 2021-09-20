Sonu Sood: Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life

Sonu Soof (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Last week, the Income Tax department had raided Sonu Sood’s properties in Mumbai. It was alleged that he evaded taxes worth over Rs. 20 crore (Rs. 200000000 / £ 1985311).

Well now, Sonu has finally broken his silence on the matter and has shared a statement on Twitter. Along with the statement, the actor wrote, “सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है, हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है (Easy journey is found even on hard roads, Every Indian’s prayers seem to have an effect).

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

The statement reads, “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps on going.”

“I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humanity. At your humble service, for life. My journey continues. Jai Hindi. Sonu Sood,” it further read.

The actor was also accused of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

During the pandemic, Sonu Sood has helped many Indians by making them reach their houses safely amid the lockdown, by providing beds in the hospitals, and a lot more.