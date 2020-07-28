Sonu Randeep Choudhary joins the cast of Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Actor Sonu Randeep Choudhary, who was most recently seen in ZEE5’s web series State Of Siege: 26/11 (2020), has been roped in to play an important character on Colors’ popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. This will mark his debut on television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONU RANDEEP (@sonurandeepchoudhary) on Oct 14, 2019 at 10:52pm PDT

Ever since the television industry resumed operations after a complete shutdown of more than three months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have been trying their best to come up with engaging twists and turns in order to keep the audience engrossed. And Choudhary’s entry in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will add on to the current drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONU RANDEEP (@sonurandeepchoudhary) on Jun 11, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Randeep will essay the character of Heer’s best friend on the show, who is supportive, encouraging and considerate. His character will also lead to some confusion between Heer (Jigyasa Singh) and Virat (Simba Nagpal). Talking about his entry, Randeep says, “I am extremely happy and excited for Shakti. I always wanted to do television and when this role came to me, I found it very intriguing and catchy and hence I gave a nod. My last character was extremist negative and here I have some interesting shades to play. (I am) really looking forward to hearing from people.”

Apart from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sonu Randeep Choudhary is also in talks for a forthcoming web series. He is expected to seal the deal soon.