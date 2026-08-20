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Sonam Kapoor just paid the 'ultimate tribute' to Indian heritage, and fans are emotional

The actress turned a classic black anarkali into a showcase of Pichwai-inspired craftsmanship

Sonam Kapoor just paid the 'ultimate tribute' to Indian heritage, and fans are emotional

The result was a look that felt rooted in Indian artistic traditions

Instagram/ sonamkapoor
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Sonam Kapoor wore an all-black anarkali with a hand-embroidered Pichwai-inspired dupatta.
  • The intricate drape was crafted on a tussar georgette base with resham and kasab detailing.
  • Heritage jewellery, a bejewelled clutch and pointed pumps completed the look.

Sonam Kapoor has once again made a case for Indian craftsmanship, this time with a look that brought together traditional art, classic silhouettes and elaborate jewellery.

The actress stepped out for a jewellery brand event in a striking black anarkali, but it was her statement dupatta that became the centrepiece of the look. Created by Shanti Banaras, the drape was crafted on a tussar georgette base and drew its visual inspiration from traditional Pichwai paintings.

Rather than relying on a heavily embellished outfit, Sonam kept the anarkali itself relatively understated, allowing the intricate craftsmanship of the dupatta to take centre stage.

The Pichwai-inspired detail stole the show

The black dupatta was covered in intricate motifs that resembled miniature artworks, giving the otherwise monochrome look a distinctly artistic character.

The embroidery was done entirely by hand using fine resham threads, while kasab was used to trace and highlight the detailed motifs. The contrast between the dark base and the elaborate embroidery made the craftsmanship particularly striking.

The result was a look that felt rooted in Indian artistic traditions without abandoning Sonam’s polished fashion aesthetic.

Sonam let the jewellery do the talking

The actress paired the traditional drape with heavy jewellery from Birdhichand. A layered, diamond-studded necklace formed the centrepiece, complemented by statement earrings and rings.

She kept the rest of her styling sleek. Her centre-parted hair was pulled back in a polished style, ensuring that neither the jewellery nor the intricate dupatta was overshadowed.

A bejewelled box clutch and pointed black pumps completed the ensemble, adding a contemporary finish to the traditional elements.

The look was styled by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani, who brought together the heritage textiles, embroidery and jewellery.

Another heritage-inspired Sonam look

This is not the first time Sonam has used a traditional silhouette to spotlight Indian craftsmanship.

For a family wedding, the actress previously wore an ivory and champagne-gold custom ensemble by Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a fitted ivory kurta with a deep neckline, delicate gold threadwork and tonal embroidery, styled with matching churidar trousers and a sheer champagne-gold dupatta.

She accessorised that look with a layered choker, matching earrings and a statement brooch that echoed the embellishment on her outfit.

With her latest appearance, Sonam once again proves that traditional Indian craftsmanship can be the star of a modern red-carpet look, without needing to be reinvented beyond recognition.

indian craftsmanshippichvai paintingsfashionsonam kapoor
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Kim Kardashian's SKIMS opens on Regent Street, in the same country her love life won't stop making headlines

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Kim Kardashian's SKIMS opens on Regent Street, in the same country her love life won't stop making headlines

Key Highlights:

  • SKIMS has opened its first European flagship store, a 12,000 square foot site on London's Regent Street, its biggest single move into the UK market to date.
  • The store was designed by Rafael de Cárdenas, the same architect behind SKIMS' New York flagship, and features a nude sculpture by longtime collaborator Vanessa Beecroft.
  • The opening lands in the same summer Kardashian's relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been playing out publicly across Britain, from the Cotswolds to a shared trip through Tokyo.
There are a handful of people on earth whose store openings and whose love lives both make global news in the same breath. Kim Kardashian is one of them, and this summer, both have happened in the same country at the same time.
SKIMS, the shapewear brand she built into a multi-billion-dollar label, has just opened its first flagship store outside America, taking over a 12,000 square foot corner site on Regent Street. It's a genuine landmark for the brand. It's also, almost incidentally, happening in the exact country where her relationship with Lewis Hamilton has been playing out in public for months.

What does the store actually feel like inside?

Walk in, and the first thing you see is a towering nude sculpture by artist Vanessa Beecroft, lit from above by an oversized ceiling disc, framed by curved walls in the same fleshy, neutral tones SKIMS uses on its packaging. It's the kind of entrance built for a photo, and it's clearly meant to be one. The rest of the two-level store follows the same language throughout: soft curves, cream and beige everywhere, cabinets rounded enough to double as seats. It was designed by Rafael de Cárdenas, the same studio behind SKIMS' Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, so the London store deliberately echoes that one rather than starting from scratch.
Kardashian called London "one of the most inspiring fashion cities" in a statement marking the opening, and the choice to make it SKIMS' first flagship outside America wasn't accidental. Inside, shoppers get access to the brand's full UK range in one place for the first time, shapewear, loungewear, menswear, and the NikeSKIMS collaboration line, rather than piecing it together online.

Why has she been so visible in Britain this year?

Because the store isn't the only reason. Kardashian's relationship with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton became public in February, and since then the pair have been photographed together at a private members' club in the Cotswolds, walking arm in arm through Tokyo, and browsing a Vivienne Westwood store on the same trip. It's the kind of relationship that seems to generate a new set of paparazzi photos every few weeks, in a different country each time.
Not everyone is convinced it's as simple as it looks. Some entertainment outlets have reported anonymous claims that the relationship functions partly as a "showmance," a strategically timed pairing rather than a purely private one. Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has addressed that characterisation directly, and the two have a longer history than the recent headlines suggest, having first been photographed together at a London awards show back in 2014, years before either was linked to the other romantically.
SKIMS Regent Street, at a glance
Location245-247 Regent Street, London
Size12,000 sq ft, two levels
DesignerRafael de Cárdenas
Notable featureNude sculpture by Vanessa Beecroft
SignificanceSKIMS' first flagship store outside the US
Product rangeShapewear, loungewear, menswear, NikeSKIMS

Is any of this actually connected?

Not officially. There's no suggestion the store opening and the relationship were planned to overlap, and SKIMS has been building toward a European flagship since at least 2021, when a smaller Paris pop-up tested the same visual identity on a much smaller scale. But the coincidence is hard to ignore: for a few months this year, the two most-photographed parts of Kim Kardashian's life, the brand she built and the relationship everyone's trying to decode, have both been unfolding on the same small island, a few hundred miles apart from each other at most.

For a woman whose entire career has run on being watched, Britain's had an unusually good seat this year.