Sonam Kapoor just paid the 'ultimate tribute' to Indian heritage, and fans are emotional

Highlights

Sonam Kapoor wore an all-black anarkali with a hand-embroidered Pichwai-inspired dupatta.

The intricate drape was crafted on a tussar georgette base with resham and kasab detailing.

Heritage jewellery, a bejewelled clutch and pointed pumps completed the look.

Sonam Kapoor has once again made a case for Indian craftsmanship, this time with a look that brought together traditional art, classic silhouettes and elaborate jewellery.

The actress stepped out for a jewellery brand event in a striking black anarkali, but it was her statement dupatta that became the centrepiece of the look. Created by Shanti Banaras, the drape was crafted on a tussar georgette base and drew its visual inspiration from traditional Pichwai paintings.

Rather than relying on a heavily embellished outfit, Sonam kept the anarkali itself relatively understated, allowing the intricate craftsmanship of the dupatta to take centre stage.

The Pichwai-inspired detail stole the show

The black dupatta was covered in intricate motifs that resembled miniature artworks, giving the otherwise monochrome look a distinctly artistic character.

The embroidery was done entirely by hand using fine resham threads, while kasab was used to trace and highlight the detailed motifs. The contrast between the dark base and the elaborate embroidery made the craftsmanship particularly striking.

The result was a look that felt rooted in Indian artistic traditions without abandoning Sonam’s polished fashion aesthetic.

Sonam let the jewellery do the talking

The actress paired the traditional drape with heavy jewellery from Birdhichand. A layered, diamond-studded necklace formed the centrepiece, complemented by statement earrings and rings.

She kept the rest of her styling sleek. Her centre-parted hair was pulled back in a polished style, ensuring that neither the jewellery nor the intricate dupatta was overshadowed.

A bejewelled box clutch and pointed black pumps completed the ensemble, adding a contemporary finish to the traditional elements.

The look was styled by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani, who brought together the heritage textiles, embroidery and jewellery.

Another heritage-inspired Sonam look

This is not the first time Sonam has used a traditional silhouette to spotlight Indian craftsmanship.

For a family wedding, the actress previously wore an ivory and champagne-gold custom ensemble by Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a fitted ivory kurta with a deep neckline, delicate gold threadwork and tonal embroidery, styled with matching churidar trousers and a sheer champagne-gold dupatta.

She accessorised that look with a layered choker, matching earrings and a statement brooch that echoed the embellishment on her outfit.

With her latest appearance, Sonam once again proves that traditional Indian craftsmanship can be the star of a modern red-carpet look, without needing to be reinvented beyond recognition.