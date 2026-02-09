Sonam Kapoor turns her baby shower into a lesson in effortless Indian maternity style

Highlights

An intimate celebration, done her way

Sonam Kapoor marked her baby shower with the same restraint and personal style that have long defined her public image. The actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, hosted a private godh bharai ceremony at her Mumbai residence, attended by close friends, family and a select guest list from the film and fashion industries.

Rather than a large-scale celebration, the gathering reflected a quieter, more considered approach. The focus was on familiarity and ease, echoing Sonam’s evolving relationship with maternity dressing — rooted in Indian tradition but shaped by comfort and simplicity.

A comfort-first take on Indianwear

For the occasion, Sonam chose a lime-green lehenga paired with a matching cape, detailed with soft floral embroidery. The fluid silhouette allowed for ease of movement, while the cape offered both comfort and a contemporary layer, avoiding the weight of conventional draping.

She paired the lehenga with an embroidered choli and styled the dupatta in a relaxed pallu drape, steering clear of heavy pleats or structured layering. The result was traditional Indianwear adapted thoughtfully for pregnancy, without sacrificing elegance.

Minimal styling, considered details

Sonam kept her styling pared back. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun, finished with a small red bindi. A bold red lip added contrast, while gold jewellery — including a statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles and rings — brought depth to the look without overwhelming it.

The overall effect was polished but unforced, reinforcing her long-standing preference for clothes that feel lived-in rather than styled for spectacle.

Familiar faces, understated looks

The guest list included several well-known names from Hindi cinema. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended in a blue-and-white suit with gota patti detailing, accessorised with jhumkas and a bindi, while Khushi Kapoor opted for a white-and-yellow saree, pairing it with a pearl choker and earrings.

Others in attendance included Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi and Masaba Gupta, alongside members of the Kapoor family such as Anil Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor — keeping the gathering intimate despite its star presence.

A continuing style conversation

Sonam and Anand, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. She announced her second pregnancy in November 2025, drawing widespread attention with a Princess Diana–inspired pink look that quickly circulated online.

With her baby shower appearance, Sonam once again signalled a shift towards relaxed, wearable maternity fashion — favouring comfort, craft and individuality over formality.