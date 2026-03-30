Sonam Kapoor’s second child at 40 sparks wider debate on motherhood timelines

Highlights

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their second son

Online conversations reflect shifting attitudes towards pregnancy after 40

Women share experiences of mid-life parenting, citing emotional readiness over age

Discussion echoes recent high-profile late pregnancies, including Katrina Kaif

A personal milestone, a public conversation

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced the birth of their second son on March 29, 2026, adding to their family with elder child Vayu. The news drew widespread congratulations, but also reignited conversations around changing timelines of parenthood.

At 40, Kapoor represents a growing number of women choosing to have children later in life, reflecting a shift shaped by career priorities, personal readiness and evolving medical understanding.

Beyond celebrity narratives

While Kapoor’s journey unfolds in the public eye, similar experiences are being shared more widely. A Reddit discussion from 2025, centred on motherhood after 40, has gained renewed attention following recent high-profile births.

Women across backgrounds spoke openly about navigating biological concerns and social judgement. Many pointed out that criticism persists regardless of when women choose to have children, with one user noting that judgement is constant, making personal readiness the only meaningful measure.

Age as an advantage

A recurring theme in the discussion was the sense of calm and perspective that comes with age. Several women described becoming parents later in life as a conscious decision, often after achieving stability in career and relationships.

Some highlighted increased patience and a more measured approach to parenting, while others noted reduced financial stress compared to earlier years. For many, having a child at 40 was not accidental but a deliberate step, allowing them to be more present.

Rethinking the ‘biological clock’

The conversation reflects a broader cultural shift away from rigid ideas of the ‘right time’ for motherhood. Advances in healthcare and changing social norms have softened earlier perceptions of late pregnancy as high risk or unusual.

Although challenges remain, particularly the physical demands of raising young children, many women described the experience as rewarding. Across both celebrity stories and everyday accounts, the message is increasingly consistent: motherhood is being defined less by age and more by individual timing and readiness.