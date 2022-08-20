Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor poses with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Saturday in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

– Sonam and Anand”

Although Sonam didn’t share this message on her Instagram, Choreographer-Director Farah Khan shared it on her Instagram story and wrote a congratulatory message for the new parents. Farah wrote, “Congratulations Proud parents @Sonamkapoor and @Anandahuja n even prouder grandparents @Kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor”.

More details are awaited.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar on recent films failing to impress audiences: ‘It’s my fault. I have to…
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda faces netizens’ ire as ‘#BoycottLigerMovie’ trends
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR among Variety’s Oscars Best Film prediction
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy
Dwayne Johnson hopes for DC vs. Marvel crossover; says ‘I…
FBI not expected to reopen the investigation into Brad Pitt’s…
Writers, friends gather in support of Salman Rushdie, read from…
UN calls for release of Saudi woman sentenced to 34…
Royal Air Force resorted to ‘positive discrimination’ to meet diversity…