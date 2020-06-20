Sonakshi Sinha quits Twitter citing negativity

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for her memorable performances in such successful films as Dabangg (2010), Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Lootera (2013) among others, deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday in order to stay away from negativity.

“The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days. Chalo, I’m off– deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out. Aag lage basti mein… mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter,” Sinha wrote on Instagram on Saturday evening.

The 33-year-old actress, who has often been subjected to trolling on social media, was one of the most followed celebrities on Twitter. At the time of deleting her account, she had 15.9 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens are speculating that the actress might have decided to bid adieu to Twitter after facing backlash for a post expressing her grief and condolence over the death of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sinha is the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a force to reckon with in Bollywood without any godfather, the topic of nepotism has cropped up again. Sonakshi, just like several other star kids, has been trolled heavily on social media as the hot topic makes a comeback in the wake of Singh’s death on 14th June.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in T-Series Films’ Bhuj: The Pride of India. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the much-awaited film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport, who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.