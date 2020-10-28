Sonakshi Sinha: I’m itching to be back on set

By: Mohnish Singh







While a number of actors in Bollywood have resumed work after staying at home for several months, Sonakshi Sinha is yet to face the camera after the Coronavirus-induced lockdown brought all shooting activities to a grinding halt.

Talking to a publication, the actress says that she has never been on such a long break ever since stepping into Bollywood. “I am itching to be back on set. I do not think I have had a break which lasted so long, in the last 10 years. I have been working non-stop, and this very break which has been thrust upon each and every one of us, is the first time that the industry has come to a standstill,” she says.

Sinha was shooting for her debut web show with filmmaker Reema Kagti when India went into a complete lockdown and all shoots stopped. Talking about getting back to work, the actress adds, “I am no different, I am waiting to get back on set. I was in the middle of this project with director Reema Kagti, and thoroughly enjoying being a part of it and playing the role. I think about it so much, I cannot wait to be back on the set. Hopefully soon, now that a few shoots have started, of course, we have to be very safe for the sake of everyone.”







Sonakshi Sinha has played a wide variety of roles ever since she made her silver screen debut with Dabangg (2010) opposite superstar Salman Khan. Some of her films where the audience and critics praised her alike include Rowdy Rathore (2012), Lootera (2013), and Ittefaq (2017).

“I am happy my graph has been such that I delved into everything. I want to be that heroine you can picture in any kind of film, irrespective of whether it has a hero or not, is a hugely mounted film, or romantic, action film. I feel proud of having achieved this. Today, you can picture me in any kind of film,” she concludes.

The actress will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt.











