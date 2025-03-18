Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

100-fold increase in skilled worker visa holders claiming asylum in UK

uk home office

The Home Office has not tracked how many skilled workers left the UK after their visas expired. (Photo: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 18, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THOUSANDS of migrants who arrived in the UK on skilled worker visas have claimed asylum in an attempt to stay in the country, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

The spending watchdog revealed that asylum claims from skilled worker visa holders increased from 53 in 2022 to 5,300 in the first ten months of 2024.

The NAO attributed this rise to changes in visa rules made by the Home Office without full impact assessments.

The report also found that the number of skilled workers applying for permanent residency rose by 80 per cent, reaching 44,000 in 2024 compared to 25,000 in 2021.

Meanwhile, dependants accompanying skilled workers increased from 55,200 in 2021 to 254,100 in 2023, a rise of 360 per cent.

The Home Office has not tracked how many skilled workers left the UK after their visas expired. An analysis showed that 23 per cent of foreign skilled workers still had a valid visa four years after issuance, while 15 per cent had obtained indefinite leave to remain.

However, for the remaining 62 per cent, the Home Office did not know whether they had left the UK.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The Home Office and departments must make better use of data to understand the impacts of changes to the Skilled Worker visa route, improve customer experiences and prevent the exploitation of visa holders.”

The route, introduced in 2020, underwent significant policy changes, including relaxed entry requirements for care workers in 2022 to address staffing shortages.

However, rules were later tightened, including a ban on dependants, as part of the government's efforts to reduce net migration.

The NAO called for a full evaluation of the skilled worker visa route, recommending the findings be published within three months and a review of visa expirations to be completed by the end of 2025.

asylum claimscare workersforeign skilled workershome officemigrantsnational audit officenet migrationpermanent residencyskilled worker visaskilled worker visasstaffing shortagesuk asylumuk asylum seekersvisa expirationsskilled worker visas asylum claims uk

Related News

Liz Kendall
Featured

Government to unveil welfare cuts amid financial strain

Top 10 tech innovations
Business

Top 10 tech innovations transforming daily life in 2025

Kangana Ranaut
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut dismisses Oscars, slams America for ‘bullying and suppressing’ developing nations

Mammootty
Entertainment

Mammootty’s team shuts down cancer rumours, confirms he’s healthy and prepping for Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil film

More For You

Modi-Fridman

In a discussion lasting over three hours with US-based podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman, Modi said he shares a strong connection with former US president Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@lexfridman)

India-China cooperation essential for global peace and prosperity, says Modi

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of foreign policy and domestic issues in a podcast interview on Sunday.

He emphasised that cooperation between India and China is necessary for global peace and prosperity and criticised Pakistan for its links to global terrorism. He said his attempts to improve ties with Islamabad were met with hostility.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

The finance ministry said regulators would be called to the prime minister's office, where Reeves will present an 'action plan to deliver on the pledge to cut the administrative cost of regulation on business by a quarter.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Rachel Reeves to set out plan to cut business regulations

THE LABOUR government will announce its plan on Monday to reduce regulatory costs for businesses as it faces pressure to boost economic growth nine months after coming to power.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline the changes after prime minister Keir Starmer criticised what he called the nation's "flabby state."

Keep ReadingShow less
Liz Kendall

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will outline welfare reforms in a green paper next week, followed by chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement on 26 March.

Ministers may drop plan to freeze disability benefits: Report

MINISTERS are considering dropping plans to freeze Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for a year, according to a report.

Initial proposals suggested PIP would not rise in line with inflation, but strong opposition from Labour MPs has prompted a review.

Keep ReadingShow less
england-kabaddi-wc

Athira Sunil (England women's capt), councillor Bhupinder Gakhal,, Hardeep Singh (England men's capt) at official England kit launch.

Comment: ‘Kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi’ is go go go in the West Midlands

Bhupinder Gakhal

City of Wolverhampton cabinet member for resident services, councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, looks ahead to a historic Kabaddi World Cup, which takes place in Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands, starting on Monday (17).

The city of Wolverhampton has many claims to fame – it’s home to the world’s oldest original digital computer, it was instrumental in forming the tournament now known as football’s Champions League, and it was the first place in the UK to pioneer automated traffic signals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

In this screenshot from a video posted by @Sec_Noem via X on March 14, 2025, Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at United State’s Columbia University, leaves the country after her visa was revoked by the Department of State. (@Sec_Noem via PTI Photo)

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

AN INDIAN student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked for allegedly supporting Hamas, has self-deported, says the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen, came to the US on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, and her visa was revoked on March 5.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc