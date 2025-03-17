Sex assault convict’s UK asylum claim to be reassessed

A PAKISTANI man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman was granted refugee status in the UK after claiming he was gay.
Despite living in the UK illegally for 11 years, he was allowed to stay, arguing he would face persecution in Pakistan, The Times reported.
Official documents showed the 53-year-old man, referred to as MR, applied for asylum on the basis of his sexuality months after his 2017 conviction for groping a woman.
Home Office officials did not accept his claim, but due to a legal error, his testimony was unchallenged in a tribunal last year.
MR arrived in the UK in 2006 on a student visa, which expired the same year. He later sought leave to remain on human rights grounds, but his application was rejected. In 2017, he claimed asylum, stating a “fear of persecution” in Pakistan, The Times reported.
Former home secretary Suella Braverman refused his leave to remain, stating there was no evidence of a substantial relationship.
MR appealed, citing a relationship with a man since 2019. However, tribunal documents noted that supporting letters did not mention his sexuality.
Judge Declan O’Callaghan ruled that a legal error had prevented a proper review of MR’s claim. A new hearing will be held to determine whether he can remain in the UK