Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sex assault convict’s UK asylum claim to be reassessed

Official documents showed the 53-year-old man, referred to as MR, applied for asylum on the basis of his sexuality months after his 2017 conviction for groping a woman.

uk-home-office-iStock

Home Office officials did not accept his claim, but due to a legal error, his testimony was unchallenged in a tribunal last year. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A PAKISTANI man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman was granted refugee status in the UK after claiming he was gay.

Despite living in the UK illegally for 11 years, he was allowed to stay, arguing he would face persecution in Pakistan, The Times reported.

Official documents showed the 53-year-old man, referred to as MR, applied for asylum on the basis of his sexuality months after his 2017 conviction for groping a woman.

Home Office officials did not accept his claim, but due to a legal error, his testimony was unchallenged in a tribunal last year.

MR arrived in the UK in 2006 on a student visa, which expired the same year. He later sought leave to remain on human rights grounds, but his application was rejected. In 2017, he claimed asylum, stating a “fear of persecution” in Pakistan, The Times reported.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman refused his leave to remain, stating there was no evidence of a substantial relationship.

MR appealed, citing a relationship with a man since 2019. However, tribunal documents noted that supporting letters did not mention his sexuality.

Judge Declan O’Callaghan ruled that a legal error had prevented a proper review of MR’s claim. A new hearing will be held to determine whether he can remain in the UK

home officehuman rightsillegal staypakistani manrefugee statussex assault convictuk asylumuk home office

Related News

Kangana Ranaut
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut dismisses Oscars, slams America for ‘bullying and suppressing’ developing nations

Mammootty
Entertainment

Mammootty’s team shuts down cancer rumours, confirms he’s healthy and prepping for Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil film

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing
Health

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing

Cat food
News

Cat food brand Savage Pet recalls products due to bird flu contamination

More For You

Modi-Fridman

In a discussion lasting over three hours with US-based podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman, Modi said he shares a strong connection with former US president Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@lexfridman)

India-China cooperation essential for global peace and prosperity, says Modi

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of foreign policy and domestic issues in a podcast interview on Sunday.

He emphasised that cooperation between India and China is necessary for global peace and prosperity and criticised Pakistan for its links to global terrorism. He said his attempts to improve ties with Islamabad were met with hostility.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Kyle

This unprecedented disclosure raises questions about the transparency of politicians’ use of AI tools

Getty images

Technology secretary Peter Kyle uses ChatGPT to formulate policy decisions, FOI request reveals

In a groundbreaking development, Peter Kyle, the UK's technology secretary, has become the first politician to have his use of ChatGPT exposed through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Records obtained by New Scientist reveal how Kyle has used the AI-powered chatbot for policy advice, particularly concerning the slow adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK business community. This unprecedented disclosure raises questions about the transparency of politicians’ use of AI tools and whether chatbot interactions should be subject to FOI laws.

Kyle, who heads the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), is known for his advocacy of AI as a tool for improving government efficiency. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly supported this stance, stating earlier this week that AI should be widely adopted within government operations to ensure more efficient use of time and resources. However, the FOI revelations shed new light on the extent of Kyle’s personal use of AI for advice in his official capacity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure over the government's planned welfare reforms, which aim to cut costs and tighten benefit eligibility

Getty Images

Starmer faces pressure over planned welfare reforms

KEIR STARMER is facing growing pressure as the government prepares to announce changes to the welfare system this week.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall is set to outline cost-cutting reforms on Tuesday, focusing on reducing spending and encouraging more people into work.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

The finance ministry said regulators would be called to the prime minister's office, where Reeves will present an 'action plan to deliver on the pledge to cut the administrative cost of regulation on business by a quarter.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Rachel Reeves to set out plan to cut business regulations

THE LABOUR government will announce its plan on Monday to reduce regulatory costs for businesses as it faces pressure to boost economic growth nine months after coming to power.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline the changes after prime minister Keir Starmer criticised what he called the nation's "flabby state."

Keep ReadingShow less
Manikarnika-Dutta-Twitter

Dutta, who studied archives in Indian cities as part of her work at the University of Oxford, exceeded the permitted absence limit for those applying for indefinite leave to remain. (Photo: X/@DManikarnika)

Oxford historian faces deportation over research trips to India

OXFORD historian Manikarnika Dutta, 37, is facing deportation from the UK after the Home Office ruled that she had spent too many days outside the country conducting research in India.

Dutta, who studied archives in Indian cities as part of her work at the University of Oxford, exceeded the permitted absence limit for those applying for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc