  Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Entertainment

Sikandar Kher joins Jackie Shroff on Harman Baweja’s new web-show Chidiya Udd

Sikandar Kher and Jackie Shroff (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, the upcoming web show will stream on MX Player.

Actor Sikandar Kher, who was most recently seen and immensely appreciated for his role in the second installment of Disney + Hotstar’s family crime drama web show Aarya, is now gearing up for his next outing, titled Chidiya Udd.

Ace Marathi director, Ravi Jadhav, who is known for delivering such successful films as Banjo, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and the Timepass duology, is calling the shots. The show will also star Slumdog Millionaire fame Madhur Mittal in a pivotal role.

Jackie Shroff, who has previously worked with Sikander Kher in the 2019 sleeper hit, Romeo Akbar Walter, will also be joining the cast of Chidiya Udd along with Sikander Kher in the lead role. If sources are to be believed, the web show reportedly has Sikandar playing one of the most challenging roles of his career, and it has him equally excited for the same.

The actor says, “Extremely excited for Chidiya Udd as it has an international feel and certainly looks like a show that will go far and wide and be worthy of a world audience. It was a very tricky tightrope to walk for all of us because with this show, we are trying to capitalize on a certain mass audience that the country has and also reach out to the global viewer. So, there were certain dos and don’ts that came with the territory and we had to be careful with the tonality. I think we’ve hit the right blend of both sides. I am grateful to Harman and Vicky for providing me with this wonderful opportunity.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

