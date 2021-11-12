Website Logo
  Friday, November 12, 2021
Entertainment

Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen’s look will give you goosebumps

Sushmita Sen (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

After taking a break from acting for around five years, Sushmita Sen made a comeback last year with the series Aarya. The show was created by Ram Madhavni  and it was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

The series received a great response and Sen’s performance in it was appreciated by one all. Aarya also got a nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series.

Now, season two of Aarya is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon, and on Friday (12), the makers unveiled the first look teaser of the series.

Sen took to Twitter to share the first look with her fans. She tweeted, “#FirstLook Sherni is back! This time,deadlier than ever! Aarya’ll ready? #HotstarSpecials #Aarya2 #ComingSoon only on @DisneyPlusHS @officialRMFilms @EndemolShineIND @RamKMadhvani @Amita_Madhvani #VinodRawat #KapilSharma #SiaBhuyan @RheaPrabhu.”

Well, the first look teaser is just amazing, and Sen’s look along with the amazing background score will give you goosebumps. Once again we can expect a super powerful performance from the actress.

The shooting of Aarya 2 was wrapped up in August this year.

Madhvani had then tweeted, “The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The “new normal” in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn’t have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely!”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

