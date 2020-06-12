Sidharth Shukla to topline Broken But Beautiful Season 3

After delivering two successful seasons of her popular web-series Broken But Beautiful, Indian content czarina Ekta Kapoor is gearing up to begin work on Broken But Beautiful 3, the third season of the series.

Recently, Kapoor took to her Instagram account and announced that the upcoming season of Broken But Beautiful will not feature Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the primary cast. She even asked fans to suggest the names of the actors who they would like to see in the new season of the web-series.

Fans went crazy and keyed in the names of their favourite actors in the comment section beneath her post. Looks like the producer has finally picked an actor from all the names suggested by her fans. And the actor is none other than television heartthrob and the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla.

According to reports, Shukla has been cast to play the male protagonist in Broken But Beautiful. “Ekta wanted to cast actors who can justify the plot and appeal to the audiences in the same way that the previous leads did. While a lot of names were thrown on the table, Sidharth Shukla has been finalised to carry on the baton. The search for the female lead is on,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Buzz has it that the makers are planning to rope in Hina Khan opposite Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3. Another popular television actress Jennifer Winget, who has previously worked with Ekta on Code M, is also rumoured to be a part of the upcoming series.

An official announcement is highly awaited though.