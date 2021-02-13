Shraddha Kapoor divulges major deets on her upcoming trilogy film Nagin

By: Mohnish Singh







In October, Shraddha Kapoor surprised everyone by announcing that she was set to play a shape-shifting serpent in an upcoming trilogy project, titled Nagin. Set to be mounted on a huge scale, the high-profile film will be bankrolled by Nikkhil Dwivedi under his production house Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd.

Sharing some interesting details on the first shooting schedule of the film, Kapoor told a publication, “Firstly, I have to say that the moment Nagin was announced, it received so much love just for the announcement that I want to say, ‘Thank you, thank you so much for that.’ Of course, that has enhanced the pressure on us and we hope to live up to all the expectations. The shoot for Nagin is going to start in some time, just a little while is remaining (to take the film on floors). Of course, it is an extremely huge project and there are many factors that are a part of it. So, the preparations are on, but I can say that it will definitely start in some time.”

She went on to add, “I think whatever Nikhil sir has said, I’ll leave it at that. Right now, I would not want to speak too much on it because I think it is a little too soon also to talk about Nagin but, yes, thank you for all the love.”







Announcing the film in October last year, Shraddha had tweeted, “It is an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.”

Nagin will be directed by Vishal Furia, who has previously directed Criminal Justice (Season 1) for Hotstar Specials.

