Shocking! Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accuses Karan Johar of plagiarism

The singer took to Twitter to alleged that the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo used his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ without his consent.

Pakistani politician and singer Abrar Ul Haq and Indian filmmaker Karan Johar (Photo credit: Instagram and GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dharma Productions is presently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. On Sunday, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of the film. While the audience seems to have loved the trailer, the makers have landed themselves into trouble due to a song that features in it. Pakistani politician and singer Abrar Ul Haq has accused Karan Johar of stealing his song ‘Nach Punjaban’. He has even threatened to take legal action to claim damages.

“I have not sold my song ‘Nach Punjaban’ to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar,” Haq wrote on Twitter.

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Responding to his accusations, music label T-Series released a statement, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song ‘Nach Punjaban’ released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube Channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies.”

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

The song ‘Nach Punjaban’ features in the trailer of the film. Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the venture under Dharma Productions, had shared the trailer on Sunday. “Come experience the magic of this one-of-a-kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It’s going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited!” he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled to enter cinemas on June 24, 2022.

Headed by celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, Dharma Productions is one of the leading moviemaking studios operating in India. The prestigious banner has produced a string of notable films over the years, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Ghum (2001), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).