  • Friday, November 12, 2021
Neetu Kapoor wraps up the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

By: Murtuza Nullwala

After a gap of eight years, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her acting comeback with Karan Johar’s production venture Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

On Friday (12), the veteran actress wrapped up the shooting of the film, and took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She posted, “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special.”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta who had helmed the 2019 release Good Newwz. This will be for the first time when we will get to see Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as a jodi on the big screen.

When the veteran actress had started shooting for the film in November last year, she had posted on Instagram, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared 😬, but I know you are always with me.”

While the release dates of many films are being announced, it is not yet known when Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit the big screens.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

