Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs urge people to register for Covid-19 vaccine

By Murtuza Iqbal

In India, from 1st May 2021, people above the age of 18 will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination and the registration for the same has started from today. Many Bollywood celebs took to social media to urge people to register for the vaccine.

Shahid Kapoor posted on his Insta story, “Registration for vaccination opens from today for age 18 years and above. Follow the simple steps to register. We’re in this together.”

Kartik Aaryan tweeted a still from his movie Pati Patni Aur Woh and wrote, “When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41 🥸 Registrations open today 📝 #VaccineRegistration 👍🏻”

When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41 🥸 Registrations open today 📝 #VaccineRegistration 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/dXKaFyGaJY — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 28, 2021

Kangana Ranaut shared a video and asked everyone to get registered for the vaccine. She tweeted, “Important message #VaccineRegistration.”

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Let’s do this, India! Register to get our vaccine today.”

Well, many other celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and others shared about vaccine registration on their Insta stories. Check out their posts here…

The second wave of Covid-19 has affected India a lot. The Covid-19 cases are growing rapidly and there’s a shortage of beds, oxygen, and other medical facilities. Many Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, and others have been doing their best to help people in this difficult time.