Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs urge people to register for Covid-19 vaccine


Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

In India, from 1st May 2021, people above the age of 18 will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination and the registration for the same has started from today. Many Bollywood celebs took to social media to urge people to register for the vaccine.

Shahid Kapoor posted on his Insta story, “Registration for vaccination opens from today for age 18 years and above. Follow the simple steps to register. We’re in this together.”

Kartik Aaryan tweeted a still from his movie Pati Patni Aur Woh and wrote, “When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41 🥸 Registrations open today 📝 #VaccineRegistration 👍🏻”

Kangana Ranaut shared a video and asked everyone to get registered for the vaccine. She tweeted, “Important message #VaccineRegistration.”

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Let’s do this, India! Register to get our vaccine today.”

Well, many other celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and others shared about vaccine registration on their Insta stories. Check out their posts here…

The second wave of Covid-19 has affected India a lot. The Covid-19 cases are growing rapidly and there’s a shortage of beds, oxygen, and other medical facilities. Many Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, and others have been doing their best to help people in this difficult time.











Most Popular

Worst-hit India continues to receive global aid amid surging Covid-19 pandemic

"At drama school I was told to work on my Indian accent,” shares Shadow and Bone actor Amita Suman

Pan Nalin on Last Film Show: It is a story of inspiration, hope, valuing family, friends, cinema, storytellers, innocence and innovation

IPL 2021: We'll ensure you reach home seamlessly; BCCI assures foreign players

“Working on yourself to become a better human being is what’s beautiful,” says actress Ruhi Singh



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×