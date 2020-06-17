Shahid Kapoor approached to headline Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottr?

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor has been approached to topline the Hindi remake of upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottr (2020). Helmed by well-known South Indian filmmaker Sudha Kongara, the action drama features Tamil superstar Suriya in the lead role. Based on the life of Air Deccan founder and pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, GR Gopinath, Soorarai Pottr is one of the hugely anticipated Tamil movies of the year.

Apart from playing the male lead, Suriya is also the co-producer of the movie. Though the film is still at the production stage, rumours have been doing the rounds that producers Suriya and Guneet Monga are contemplating rolling out a Hindi remake as well. Reportedly, the duo has approached Shahid Kapoor to play the lead in the remake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

“The film was always supposed to be made in multiple languages. Shahid enjoyed a mammoth hit in Kabir Singh (2020) last year, which was the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy (2017). So, he was the first choice of the makers. The actor is currently going through the script. After the leading man is locked, the team will zero in on the principal cast,” a source close to the development informs a tabloid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 13, 2019 at 8:02am PST

Shahid Kapoor is presently busy with his next offering Jersey, which is again an official remake of superhit Telugu sports drama of the same name. If he agrees to star in the remake of Soorarai Pottr, it will be his third South remake in a row after Kabir Singh and Jersey. Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, stars Kapoor as a cricketer essayed by Nani in the original version.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of showbiz.