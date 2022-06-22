Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to follow Timothee Chalamet’s career path?

‘Aryan is highly inspired by Timothée Chalamet’s filmography and has been busy watching a lot of his movies,’ divulges a source.

Aryan Khan and Timothee Chalamet (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan reportedly has been planning to make his debut as a director for some time. Reports claimed that he is working on a script for web series and now the latest report claims he is inspired by Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet. Scroll down to know more.

Khan, who completed his course in direction and screenplay writing at the University of Southern California, was supposed to assist Karan Johar in Takht. However, the film was put on the back burner due to the pandemic.

Aryan Khan is even reportedly seen on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, where he is said to have assisted in choreographing action scenes.

Now an Indian publication cited a source as saying, “Aryan is highly inspired by Timothée Chalamet’s filmography and has been busy watching a lot of his movies. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Aryan is currently obsessed with the 26-year-old’s body of work. From a sci-fi film like Dune to a coming-of-age film like Call Me By Your Name or his brief appearance in films like Interstellar and supporting roles in Little Women, Aryan wants to experiment and not restrict himself to a particular genre. He is thinking seriously about how he wants his career to shaping, even before he makes his debut. Aryan is currently working on a script that he is writing and is preparing for direction as well. While directing and writing is his immediate goal, the star kid also has acting ambitions and is mulling over his next step.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) after he was arrested for a drug bust case and subsequent trial in October 2021. The young star kid was also put behind the bars and was granted bail after spending nearly 22 days in Mumbai jail.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Twitterati mocks Justin Timberlake over awkward dance moves
Entertainment
Have you seen Amitabh Bachchan’s doppelganger from Pakistan? Steve McCurry shares portrait of the Afghan…
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi: I’m not in favour of my dialogues being mouthed by someone else
Entertainment
‘It was completely f*cked up,’ says Emma Thompson regretting how much time she spent worrying…
News
‘Jessie Wallace is hell of a girl’: EastEnders fans want the actress to be sacked…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on his film Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh…
Entertainment
Rowan Atkinson explains the main purpose of a joke, says ‘Every joke has…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone graces an event in Spain with Rami Malek
Entertainment
Shamshera Teaser: Fans in awe of Ranbir Kapoor’s fierce dacoit avatar
News
This actor said no to the controversial perfume ad promoting ‘gangrape culture,’ called…
Entertainment
Amber Heard and Robert Pattinson emerge as ‘most beautiful person in the world’
Entertainment
Vijay is my life: A letter to Thalapathy Vijay by a Fan!
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Twitterati mocks Justin Timberlake over awkward dance moves
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to follow Timothee Chalamet’s…
Have you seen Amitabh Bachchan’s doppelganger from Pakistan? Steve McCurry…
Pankaj Tripathi: I’m not in favour of my dialogues being…
Why this Indian American neurosurgeon almost changed his name to…
UK’s first openly gay judge to review impact of historic…