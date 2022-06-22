Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to follow Timothee Chalamet’s career path?

‘Aryan is highly inspired by Timothée Chalamet’s filmography and has been busy watching a lot of his movies,’ divulges a source.

Aryan Khan and Timothee Chalamet (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan reportedly has been planning to make his debut as a director for some time. Reports claimed that he is working on a script for web series and now the latest report claims he is inspired by Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet. Scroll down to know more.

Khan, who completed his course in direction and screenplay writing at the University of Southern California, was supposed to assist Karan Johar in Takht. However, the film was put on the back burner due to the pandemic.

Aryan Khan is even reportedly seen on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, where he is said to have assisted in choreographing action scenes.

Now an Indian publication cited a source as saying, “Aryan is highly inspired by Timothée Chalamet’s filmography and has been busy watching a lot of his movies. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Aryan is currently obsessed with the 26-year-old’s body of work. From a sci-fi film like Dune to a coming-of-age film like Call Me By Your Name or his brief appearance in films like Interstellar and supporting roles in Little Women, Aryan wants to experiment and not restrict himself to a particular genre. He is thinking seriously about how he wants his career to shaping, even before he makes his debut. Aryan is currently working on a script that he is writing and is preparing for direction as well. While directing and writing is his immediate goal, the star kid also has acting ambitions and is mulling over his next step.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) after he was arrested for a drug bust case and subsequent trial in October 2021. The young star kid was also put behind the bars and was granted bail after spending nearly 22 days in Mumbai jail.