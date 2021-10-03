Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan detained by Narcotics Control Bureau

Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The Narcotics Control Bureau of India has detained Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. They are questioning him in connection with the rave party that was busted on Saturday night.

ANI tweeted, “Eight persons — Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra — are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede.”

PTI also tweeted, “Narcotics Control Bureau detains Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son and 7 others after it raids cruise ship in Mumbai and busts drugs party: Official.”