Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Pathan in November 2020?

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has finally signed his next film after the debacle of his last release Zero (2018). Reportedly, the superstar has joined hands with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for a film titled Pathan, wherein he will be seen portraying a massy character. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to pair opposite him.

Aditya Chopra will bankroll the project under Yash Raj Films Studios. He is planning to announce it as a part of YRF Project 50 in the next 50 days. Though all crucial details about the project are currently under wraps, it is said to be an-out-and out commercial entertainer with larger than life action.

The latest update on the forthcoming project is that the makers are planning to kick-start its shoot in November. “The pre-production work is going on in full swing, with the action board, shooting spots, character traits being discussed on a day to day basis on video calls. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to commence shoot for his massiest character till date by end of this year,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Khan will first commence work on his film with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. But as per the same source, that project has been moved to 2022. “He was to commence shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama first, but Hirani being Hirani, is taking time to complete his script and it is a long way to go before he starts the pre-production. The Hirani film will arrive only in the second half of 2022 now,” the source adds.

Hirani will roll out his project only after SRK wraps up Pathan, which is around June next year. “Sid A is on cloud nine after the success of WAR (2019), and Adi has entrusted him with one of his biggest production ventures in Pathan. It’s a script loved by everyone at YRF, and it also has the elements to give SRK the confidence to choose it as his comeback vehicle,” concludes the source.