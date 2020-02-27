Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for film with Rajkumar Hirani in August?

A lot has been speculated about the next film of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. His fans all across the world are keenly waiting for the moment when their favourite superstar announces his next project after the failure of his last release Zero (2018).

While fans are curious to know about his next, Khan continues to avoid announcing what is in the works for him. His name has been linked to countless projects in the past year, one of them being a film with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Dec 7, 2019 at 5:35am PST

If reports are to be believed, Khan has indeed locked Hirani’s film to be his next outing on celluloid. However, an official announcement confirming the same is yet to be made. Meanwhile, more details about the rumoured project with the hit filmmaker have emerged in the media.

According to a popular entertainment portal, Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani is set to hit the shooting floor in August, 2020. It will be produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment instead of Hirani’s usual Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (VVC Films). The team is looking at shooting the untitled film in Gujarat, London and Canada. Hirani is currently searching for the leading lady of his next. Buzz has it that the lead role may go to either Kareena Kapoor Khan or Kajol. The film is a story about immigration written by Parijat Joshi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:32am PST

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most iconic onscreen pairs of Hindi cinema. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale (2015), also starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Fans cannot ask for more if the duo is indeed reteaming for Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

An official announcement is highly awaited.