  Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to begin filming Rajkumar Hirani’s next from April 15

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday resumed filming on Atlee Kumar’s much-anticipated commercial entertainer, which also features Tamil star Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra in important roles.

Khan will finish the ongoing schedule of Atlee Kumar’s film within a week and then move on to wrap up Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The Siddharth Anand directorial, produced by Aditya Chopra, marks his return to films after a long gap of four years. The actor was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), directed by Aanand L Rai.

Right after calling it a wrap on Pathan, SRK will commence work on his first film with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. According to reports, Khan will start shooting for Hirani’s yet-to-be-titled social comedy on April 15, 2022.

The first schedule of the film will take place in Film City Studios in Mumbai where the makers have recreated a Punjab village. If reports are to be believed, a team of workers is dedicatedly working on building the sets and all the work is expected to be completed by March 31. After shooting in Mumbai, the team will shoot some scenes in the fields of Punjab in either April or May.

 

As per reports, a major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai and the UK. A 10-day schedule in Budapest has also been planned.

Taapsee Pannu, known for films such as Pink (2016), Badla (2019), and Thappad (2020), has been signed on to play the female lead, as per reports. Boman Irani is also playing a significant part. We also hear that a number of popular actors will be making special appearances in the film.

If reports are to be believed, Hirani’s film is based on the issue of donkey flight. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a person who takes the illegal backdoor route to immigrate to Canada in search of a better life. More details on the film are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

