Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he asked Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan: ‘I might not be as good as Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan, but I’ll try my best’

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 4th project together after Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After staying away from films for four long years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the silver screen with Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated action thriller Pathaan, which has been in news ever since its announcement.

The superstar was last seen in Zero (2018), which he also co-produced along with director Aanand L Rai. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the big-ticket film failed to click with the audience and incurred heavy losses.

In a recent interview, SRK said that he felt bad when Zero did not do well at the ticket window. He also opened up about how he convinced producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand to make an action film with him after the debacle of Zero.

He said, “Now I am about 57. Four years ago, I was 53 and was feeling a little weak. Injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I have not done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘make an action film’.”

The superstar continued, “I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’.”

Pathaan is inarguably one of the most awaited films of 2023. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the high-profile film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

