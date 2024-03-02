SRK, Ranveer Singh pose with Dwayne Bravo at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Several pictures and videos from the day 1 event are going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Bravo,Ranveer Singh (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. With the presence of top Bollywood celebrities and international sensations, the event has reached unmatched levels of grandeur.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Several pictures and videos from the day 1 event are going viral on social media. And, the much-awaited one of King Khan is finally here.

Former captain of the West Indies cricket team Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the event featuring himself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh.

SRK looked handsome as always in his signature blazer set look.

Bravo wore a white shirt and matching pants that he teamed up with a black and white striped blazer.

Father-to-be and actor Ranveer Singh looked dapper as he wore an all-white suit. He opted for a heavy beard and accessorized his look with black and red shades.

As soon as the pictures were shared fans chimed in the comment section.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have already begun in Jamnagar.

From pop sensation Rihanna‘s performance to a special drone show, Ambani’s three-day pre-wedding festivities are a grand affair.

From Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who’s who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie Dunki.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, set to release in 2025.