  • Saturday, March 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Rihanna rocks the stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

In 2018, music icon Beyonce performed at Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s wedding.

Rihanna (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In her first performance in India, pop star Rihanna set the stage on fire on day one of the lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

The international music sensation, who belted out hit songs such as “Diamonds”, “Where Have You Been”, “Rude Boy” and “Pour it Up”, had Indian film celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiamak Davar grooving to her tunes.

Dressed in a shimmery body-hugging fluorescent green and pink outfit, Rihanna put up her best moves and also interacted with the audience at the grand event, which is being held over three days at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)’s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter thanked the Ambanis for making her a part of the family affair.

“Thanks to the Ambani family I’m here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations,” she said.

As the prelude of her song “We Found Love” played, Rihanna asked the audience members if they believed in love.

“Make some noise for love right now. Send some extra love to the bride. It’s my honour to be here and I want you to put your hands together like this,” the multiple Grammy winner said before singing the popular track.

The Ambani family presented Rihanna with a bouquet and posed for the shutterbugs together after her performance.

Later, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a reel of her shaking a leg with Rihanna on her song “Zingaat” from her debut film “Dhadak”.

“This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye,” Kapoor captioned the video.

Before flying out on early Saturday morning, the singer took selfies with women cops and obliged the paparazzi with pictures. Rihanna was also photographed sharing a hug with one of the women police officers.

According to multiple media reports, the Barbadian singer was paid Rs 74 crore for performing at the celebration.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg with philanthropist-wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, corporate leaders Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev are also part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Other well-known film personalities who have been invited to the event are Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit.

In 2018, music icon Beyonce performed at Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s wedding.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
SRK, Ranveer Singh pose with Dwayne Bravo at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra to star in Russo Brothers’ ‘The Bluff’
NEWS
BBC announces casting for crime thriller ‘Virdee’
Entertainment
Olly Alexander releases music video of latest single ‘Dizzy’
Entertainment
Upcoming south Indian films set to entertain audiences
Entertainment
Bhaskar Patel: Creating characters convincingly
NEWS
Rihanna’s performance to drone show: Here’s a lowdown on Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities on…
NEWS
Riz Ahmed to produce racism docuseries ‘Defiance’ for Channel 4
NEWS
Kate Winslet says fans recognise her more for ‘The Holiday’ than ‘Titanic’
NEWS
Ivanka Trump, Rihanna land in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash
NEWS
Yash Raj Films launches casting app for acting aspirants
NEWS
Mark Zuckerberg arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW