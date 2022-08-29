‘Shah Rukh Khan might not go all out to promote Pathaan,’ a source reveals

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo: GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to dazzle on the silver screen once again. The superstar was last seen headlining his home production Zero (2018), which featured him as a dwarf man, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was made on a lavish budget and scale, but it bombed at the box office, incurring heavy losses to the actor and other associates.

After the dismal performance of Zero, Khan kept himself away from signing his next for a long time. He took around 2 years before agreeing to do Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand.

As Pathaan inches closer to its wide release in January next year, SRK recently sat down with his team to discuss the promotional strategy for the film. And if a source in the know is to be believed, the superstar has opted to keep a low-key profile during the promotions rather than going grand and promoting the film on every platform.

“Shah Rukh Khan might not go all out to promote Pathaan. He is likely to do only selective promotions of the film. The plan is to let the film’s promotional material do all the talking. He is apparently planning not to do many press interactions,” divulges the source.

The source goes on to add, “In the recent scenario of films not working well, the actor is keeping a close watch on how the promotions of Pathaan are being received. The actor is discussing with his team how to promote Pathaan.”

In addition to Khan, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film reunites him with Padukone after a long gap as the duo was last seen together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year in 2014. With Abraham, it will be his first collaboration.

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 15, 2023.