Shah Rukh Khan says £15.4m LA cricket ground will create ‘families and memories’ beyond the game

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan announces the opening of the £15.4 million Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles.

The venue will become the home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Actor says the ground is designed to bring together families, young cricketers and the wider community.

Shah Rukh Khan has announced the opening of the £15.4 million Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles, saying the venue is intended to create "families and memories" as much as it is to host cricket.

The new ground will serve as the home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and forms part of the franchise's wider efforts to grow the sport in the United States through community engagement and youth development.

More than a cricket ground

Sharing the news on social media, Shah Rukh said the venue is not simply a place for matches but a space where families can come together, friendships can flourish and lasting memories can be created.

He added that he hopes the ground will inspire young people to take up the sport while helping build a stronger cricket culture in the region.

A £15.4 million home for the Los Angeles Knight Riders

Built at a reported cost of £15.4 million, the venue will become the permanent home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders, who compete in Major League Cricket.

Alongside hosting professional fixtures, the ground has been developed to support training programmes and provide facilities for aspiring cricketers.

Focus on growing cricket in the US

The project reflects the Knight Riders group's continued investment in expanding cricket beyond its traditional markets.

According to Shah Rukh, the vision is to create a welcoming environment where people of all ages can connect through the game, while giving young players opportunities to develop their talent and helping strengthen cricket's presence across the United States.