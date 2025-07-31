Shahid Kapoor 'plays' cricket at Lord’s giving fans a rare glimpse of his off-screen passion

Highlights
- Shahid Kapoor plays a friendly cricket match at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.
- The actor is seen in cricket whites, showcasing his sporty side.
- Wife Mira Kapoor and friends cheer him on from the stands.
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor traded the film set for the cricket pitch this week, making a stylish appearance at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Dressed in crisp whites, the actor joined a friendly match at the historic venue, delighting fans with his sporty side.
Shahid, known for his versatility on screen, showed impressive form with the bat, hitting elegant shots and sharing light-hearted moments with teammates. His energy on the field and genuine enthusiasm for the game reflected a deep-rooted love for cricket, a passion many fans might not often see.
Shahid Kapoor enjoys match day at Lord’s Cricket Ground
Cheered on by his wife Mira Kapoor and close friends, the Kabir Singh star looked completely at home at Lord’s, soaking in the legacy of the stadium and the camaraderie of the sport. Photos and videos from the match have gone viral, with fans calling it a “perfect crossover” of cinema and cricket.
The actor’s appearance at the Mecca of cricket is a reminder of how cricket continues to unite Indians across the world, whether they’re fans or stars. For Shahid, the experience clearly meant more than just a game. It was about reliving a childhood dream, and it showed.
Shahid Kapoor swaps camera for cricket bat at Lord’s
From the pitch to the pavilion, Kapoor’s visit to Lord’s has struck a chord with both film buffs and cricket lovers. A rare, wholesome moment where Bollywood glamour met sporting legacy.