Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Bangladesh faces dengue surge as experts warn cases could soar

June infections quadrupled from May, with health officials preparing for a wider outbreak in the coming months

bangladesh-dengue-weather

FILE PHOTO: People sleep using mosquito nets, following a surge of dengue-infected patients, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 25, 2025.

REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 02, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Bangladesh recorded 5,924 dengue infections and 18 deaths by the end of June
  • Dengue cases in Dhaka could double in July and triple or quadruple by August
  • Heavy rain, warm temperatures and high humidity are creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes
  • Experts urge a nationwide early warning system as authorities intensify mosquito control and hospital preparedness

BANGLADESH could face a sharp increase in dengue infections over the next two months, health experts warned, as wet weather and inadequate mosquito control spur a wider outbreak.

The spread of the mosquito-borne disease, which can cause fever, severe headaches and, in some cases, fatal complications, has accelerated in recent weeks, raising concerns following the nation's deadliest ever outbreak in 2023.

Cases rose sharply in June, with 2,907 infections and 13 deaths, compared with 715 cases and one death in May. By the end of June, Bangladesh had recorded 5,924 dengue cases and 18 deaths this year, according to health ministry data.

“We expect dengue cases in Dhaka to at least double in July from June levels and increase three to fourfold by August,” said professor Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University.

“But the bigger challenge will likely be outside the capital, where several districts are at risk of a much steeper rise in infections.”

In 2023, more than 321,000 people were infected and 1,705 died. Last year, Bangladesh recorded 102,861 dengue cases and 413 deaths, following 101,214 infections and 575 deaths in 2024.

Bangladesh is already dealing with one of its worst measles outbreaks in decades. Since mid-March, more than 100,000 suspected cases and over 10,000 confirmed infections have been reported, with more than 700 deaths, adding pressure to a fragile healthcare system.

Heavy rainfall, warm temperatures and high humidity have created ideal conditions for dengue transmission, while mosquito control efforts have not kept pace with the growing threat, Bashar said.

He urged the government to set up a nationwide early warning system to help identify mosquito breeding areas and emerging hotspots, so authorities can respond faster and warn communities before outbreaks worsen.

“The window to contain the outbreak is narrowing,” he said.

Authorities said they are tackling the outbreak by killing mosquitoes, removing standing water, preparing hospitals, and urging people to take protective measures.

(Reuters)

bangladesh health crisisbangladesh weatherjahangirnagar universitymeasles outbreakmosquito controlbangladesh dengue
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

barrister-oxford-degree
News

Barrister wins appeal against ban over false Oxford degree claim

burnham-abuser-pakistan
News

Burnham backs move to deport convicted sex offender to Pakistan

racism-starmer-britain
News

Racism is tearing Britain apart, warns Starmer

Channel-migrant-crossings
News

Sharp fall in Channel migrant crossings as government steps up crackdown

More For You

Bank of England

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says interest rate cuts are "off the table" as inflation risks remain in focus

REUTERS

UK borrowers face longer wait as Bank of England rules out rate cuts for now

  • Andrew Bailey says interest rate cuts are "off the table at the moment".
  • The Bank of England remains concerned that higher energy prices could keep inflation elevated.
  • Markets are now likely to expect borrowing costs to stay higher for longer.

Interest rate cuts in the UK appear to have moved further out of reach after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey signalled that policymakers are in no hurry to reduce borrowing costs.

Speaking at the European Central Bank's annual conference in Portugal, Bailey suggested that expectations of lower interest rates this year have faded as inflation risks continue to cloud the economic outlook. His remarks are the clearest indication yet that the Bank of England is likely to keep interest rates unchanged unless inflation shows more convincing signs of easing.

Keep ReadingShow less