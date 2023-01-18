Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan is a gentleman: Vijay Sethupathi on teaming up with SRK in Jawan

Jawan is produced by Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Vijay Sethupathi says Shah Rukh Khan was a gentleman who never let his stardom come in the way of their collaboration in Atlee’s film “Jawan”.

The south superstar said they often discussed scenes together and had a great time.

“I had a good time working on ‘Jawan’ with Atlee and Shah Rukh sir. He (Khan) is a gentleman, he will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am the superstar.

“Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. And then sometimes I would say, ‘sorry sir, if I disturb you’, he would say, ‘no Vijay, do it’. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet,” Sethupathi told PTI in an interview.

“Jawan” is produced by Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will release across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

Sethupathi has signed a slew of Hindi films even before the release of his Bollywood debut film, “Mumbaikar”. He is also working on Amazon’s streaming show “Farzi” with Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.

“I did a film with Sriram sir (Raghavan) ‘Merry Christmas’, I had a great time with Sriram Raghavan, his team, and also Katrina (Kaif). I enjoyed a lot and I learnt a lot,” he said.

“I did one silent film, ‘Gandhi Talks’ and then there is ‘Mumbaikar’ with Santosh Sivan, it is my first debut (in Hindi),” the actor said describing his upcoming projects in Hindi.

Sethupathi, a formidable name in south cinema with hits such as “Soodhu Kavvum”, “96”, “Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara”, “Iraivi”, “Super Deluxe”, “Petta”, “Master” and “Vikram Vedha”, has gained popularity in the Hindi belt in recent years after the audiences discovered his cinema through streaming platforms.

(PTI)

