Seema Biswas joins Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari on the cast of medical thriller Human - EasternEye
Trending Now

Seema Biswas (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Seema Biswas (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



A couple of days ago, we reported that well-known filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is gearing up to direct and produce a highly engaging medical thriller, titled Human. The upcoming streaming show, which is currently in production, stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in important roles.

Now we learn that seasoned actress Seema Biswas, who has played a broad variety of characters in her illustrious career and won multiple national and international awards, has joined the cast of the forthcoming show. Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams.

Shah informs, “After Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, we now have Seemaji joining the cast of Human. We all know what amazing actor Seemaji is. From Bandit Queen (1994) till now, she has done some of the most amazing performances. It’s a great joy, pleasure, and honour to work with these three artists in one show. It’s very rare for a director to get a combination of actors like this, so both me and Mozez (Singh) are blessed, excited, and happy. The first day of the shoot was quite electrifying and I am sure audiences will enjoy the performances of all three and many more in fact but these three female actors in particular for sure.”



In addition to Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Seema Biswas, Human also features Ram Kapoor, Mohan Agashe, Aditya Shrivastava, Atul Kumar, and Sandeep Kulkarni on its ensemble cast.

Written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, and Aasif Moyal, Human will be co-directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh. Darshan Prakaash and Arjun Bhandegoankar have been credited for the dialogues. It is set-up at streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar.

