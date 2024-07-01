  • Monday, July 01, 2024
‘Scarred but not scared’: Hina Khan shares note amid breast cancer battle

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared that she has started treatment and is “doing well” and “fully committed” to overcoming the disease.

Hina Khan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

After being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, actress Hina Khan gave an insight into her journey and penned a motivational message for all the men and women fighting this tough battle.

Hina took to her Instagram story on Sunday and wrote, “A window to my journey. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle… I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED. #Scarrednotscared.”

On Saturday, Hina reacted to the outpouring of support from fans and celebs by expressing that this phase will pass.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote a note that read, “This too shall pass,” and added a smile and heart emoji to show her appreciation for the love and support she has received.

The actress also added the song ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’ from the Ranbir Kapoor film Sanju to her story.

Hina on June 28 confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared that she has started treatment and is “doing well” and “fully committed” to overcoming the disease.

Hina posted on her Instagram, “Hello Everyone! To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” she added.

Meanwhile talking about her work front, the actress gained a lot of recognition for her role Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She is also known for her negative character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava’s directorial comedy-drama series Namacool.

