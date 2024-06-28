  • Friday, June 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer

The actress, known for starring in the long-running TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

Hina Khan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular TV personality Hina Khan on Friday revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The actress, known for starring in the long-running TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

“Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” Khan, 36, said.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, the actress assured her fans that she is “doing well”.

“I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Khan wrote.

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey,” the statement added.

Khan, who hails from Jammu, has also appeared in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss.

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aradhana Sharma: Finding inspiration in new acting challenges
NEWS
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ poised to emerge as biggest opener of 2024
Entertainment
Elliott Gonzo: We want ‘Tight’ to be embraced by Indian audiences
NEWS
Trailer of animated series ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ is out
NEWS
Anant-Radhika’s wedding invitation goes viral
NEWS
Sagar Bhatia to make playback singing debut with ‘Sarfira’ song
NEWS
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to close Karlovy Vary Festival
NEWS
Honoured and thrilled to become Academy member: Rima Das
NEWS
Letitia Wright teases return of ‘Black Panther’ character Shuri in MCU
NEWS
Lost album by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to come out in September
NEWS
Harry Potter series showrunner, director announced
NEWS
Mira Nair reveals Tom Cruise prohibits eye contact on film set

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer
‘Many Conservative values are mirrored in Hindu beliefs’
Roof collapse at Delhi airport kills one, flights cancelled
Rohingya embrace tech for survival in refugee camp
UK police race reform plan loses key support
Invisible wounds of war