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Why Sayani Gupta’s 'Aasmani' is already turning heads with a Remy Awards nomination before release

Remy Awards nomination and Austin screening signal early buzz

Sayani Gupta

Aasmani is already in the awards conversation

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Sayani Gupta steps into direction with Aasmani
  • Closing film at the 59th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival
  • Remy Awards nomination and Austin screening signal early buzz

A debut carrying early expectations

For most first-time directors, the challenge is visibility. With Aasmani, Sayani Gupta begins with it.

Her film is not only premiering at the 59th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival but has also been selected as the closing title in the PG Magic Shorts category. That positioning places it at a key moment in the festival lineup, often reserved for films that leave a lasting impression. The project is led by Revathy, with Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul in supporting roles.

The early buzz is hard to ignore

Aasmani is already in the awards conversation. It has secured a nomination at the Remy Awards at WorldFest-Houston and will also screen at the 11th Indie Meme Film Festival on April 26, where it is nominated for two awards.

For a debut feature, this kind of early traction raises curiosity around how the film will be received beyond the festival circuit.

Backed by experience, tested on global stages

Gupta’s move behind the camera is shaped by years of working in projects that have travelled internationally. Her acting credits include screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.

WorldFest-Houston has historically featured early work from filmmakers such as Ang Lee, George Lucas and David Lynch, placing Aasmani within a platform known for spotting emerging voices.

More than a one-off project

Produced under Sayani Gupta Movies, the film is backed by Nikkhi Advani for Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts, alongside Dia Mirza and Ananya Rane under Ond India Stories.

Gupta has previously said her move into production was driven by the need to create a collaborative space for creatives. With Aasmani, that vision is put into practice.

What comes next matters

An alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India, Gupta’s career spans titles such as Margarita with a Straw, Jolly LLB 2, Article 15 and Four More Shots Please.

She is currently working on two international co-productions. That makes Aasmani less about a one-time shift and more about the start of a longer move towards shaping stories from the ground up.

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