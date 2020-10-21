Satyameva Jayate 2 rolls in Lucknow

By: Mohnish Singh







The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have commenced the first shooting schedule of their upcoming film in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 vigilant actioner Satyamev Jayate and stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar as central characters. Milap Zaveri wields the megaphone. The shoot will continue in Lucknow till January 2021.

Talking about the same, Zaveri shares, “On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently, other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in. We will be shooting across Lucknow, including at heritage structures like palaces and colleges.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. Talking about shooting the film at live locations amid the ongoing pandemic, Kumar says, “It will be scary for the crew at live locations, but it is important to give our audience some entertainment during this pandemic.”







He goes on to add, “When we decide to take a franchise forward, we have to be ready with larger-than-life stories and characters. This script is a notch higher and Milap has worked rigorously on the action scenes with John during the lockdown.”

Nikkhil Advani, who is currently with the team in Lucknow, reveals why the team decided to set the film in Lucknow and not in Mumbai. He says that since Milap Zaveri has developed the subject, he realised that Lucknow would be an apt setting and relocated the story there. Before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the entire world to its knees, Satyameva Jayate 2 was based in Mumbai.

In addition to Satyameva Jayate 2, Advani also has Indoo Ki Jawani, Bell Bottom, and an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh on his platter. Interestingly, he has completed all three films in the last few months amid the Coronavirus scare.







Satyameva Jayate 2 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2021.





