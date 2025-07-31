Skip to content
 
Indian film board censors Xi Jinping reference in Ajay Devgn’s 'Son of Sardaar 2', suggests three more dialogue changes

The film faces last-minute challenges as exhibitors push back on screen allocation despite no visual cuts from CBFC.

Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 faces dialogue cuts ahead of release

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 31, 2025
Highlights

• Indian film board has asked the makers to remove the name of China’s President Xi Jinping from the film

• Three additional dialogue changes were recommended, including replacing "item" with "madam"

• The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate with no visual cuts

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, will release on 1 August 2025

 

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 has landed in the news just days ahead of its theatrical release, not for its content or storyline, but due to interventions by the Indian film board. While the film has been cleared with a U/A 13+ rating, the board has asked the makers to modify four specific dialogues, including the removal of a direct reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Why was Xi Jinping's name removed from Son of Sardaar 2 ?

 

According to reports, the Indian film board objected to a scene that mentioned Xi Jinping by name. Given the diplomatic sensitivities and past tensions between India and China, the board recommended that the line either be muted or the name be replaced.

The move is similar to earlier instances where real political references, especially involving foreign leaders, are often avoided to prevent controversy or backlash.

This is not the first time a film has faced censorship over political content. In recent years, filmmakers have had to navigate a fine line between satire, social commentary and censorship, especially when it comes to international relations.

 


What other changes did the Indian film board recommend?

 

Besides the removal of the Xi Jinping reference, the Indian film board suggested three more dialogue changes to make the film more family-friendly. The word "item" used in a particular context was replaced with "madam", as the former is often deemed derogatory or objectifying in mainstream cinema.

Another phrase, "Kutte ki tarah" (like a dog), was also changed to a softer expression, "Bahut buri tarah" (very badly), likely to tone down aggressive language. Additionally, a line beginning with "Bhagwan..." was flagged and replaced with a more neutral alternative to avoid any religious insensitivity.

These changes were made without altering the visuals. The action sequences and comic set pieces have been retained as is, and the final runtime of the film clocks in at 147 minutes and 32 seconds.

When is Son of Sardaar 2 releasing and what’s the screen count issue?

 

Son of Sardaar 2 is set to hit cinemas on 1 August 2025, after being postponed from its original 25 July release date. The delay was a strategic move to avoid clashing with Saiyaara, an Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda starrer that has emerged as a box office hit.

However, the Ajay Devgn film is now facing challenges in securing enough show slots in theatres. Distributors are pushing for 60 per cent of total screens, but several exhibitors are reportedly offering only 35 per cent, prioritising ongoing hits like Saiyaara and upcoming releases like Dhadak 2.

While some single-screen theatres have agreed to two shows per day, major multiplex chains remain hesitant, which could impact the film’s opening numbers unless a mid-week momentum builds.

 


Who stars in Son of Sardaar 2 and who is behind it?

 

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn Films in association with Jio Studios, Son of Sardaar 2 features a large ensemble cast. Apart from Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, the film includes performances by Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Ravi Kishan, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar. It also marks the posthumous appearance of actor Mukul Dev.


A spiritual sequel to Devgn’s 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, this film is being promoted as an action comedy drama with a modern twist. The original clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan back in the day, and interestingly, SOS 2 will now release alongside another romantic drama, Dhadak 2.

indian film boardmrunal thakurson of sardaarajay devgn

