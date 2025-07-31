Skip to content
 
Sarah Shafi removed from MasterChef after urging BBC to cancel series over Gregg Wallace misconduct report

The 57-year-old contestant says airing the show sends the wrong message about accountability and how women are treated in the industry.

Sarah Shafi

MasterChef contestant Sarah Shafi edited out after challenging BBC’s decision to air series amid misconduct claims

The Guardian/Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 31, 2025
Highlights:

  • Sarah Shafi removed from MasterChef after objecting to its broadcast over misconduct allegations
  • Gregg Wallace and John Torode dropped from show following separate investigations
  • Shafi said airing the show sends a damaging message about the treatment of women
  • BBC to air the series from 6 August despite the backlash

A MasterChef contestant has been edited out of the upcoming season after she urged the BBC not to air the show, citing serious concerns about misconduct allegations involving former hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Sarah Shafi, a 57-year-old management development partner from Leeds, entered MasterChef in memory of her late mother, a pioneering Indian cookery teacher. But when multiple allegations against the two high-profile presenters surfaced, she asked producers to pull the entire series, not just her appearance.

 BBC BBC faces backlash for airing MasterChef despite contestant objectionsGetty Images


What led to Sarah Shafi’s removal from MasterChef 2025?

Sarah Shafi initially participated in the 2025 MasterChef amateur series, filmed last year. But after an independent report substantiated 45 allegations against Gregg Wallace, including inappropriate sexual language and one incident of unwelcome physical contact, and John Torode faced a substantiated claim of racist language, Shafi became one of the few voices demanding the series not be aired.

Shafi, who entered the cooking competition as a tribute to her late mother’s culinary legacy, said she was deeply disturbed by the BBC’s decision to proceed. “I didn’t say ‘edit me out’. I said: ‘Axe the show, don’t air the show.’”

She criticised what she called an "enabling environment" that failed to hold powerful men accountable. After a reportedly heated discussion with producers, she reluctantly agreed to be edited out, but only after the BBC confirmed it would air the show regardless of objections.

 Sarah Shafi Sarah Shafi pictured in a still shared by the GuardianThe Guardian


What are the allegations against Gregg Wallace and John Torode?

Gregg Wallace, a longtime face of the franchise, was dropped by the BBC following the independent report’s findings. While Wallace issued an apology “for any distress caused,” he claimed he was cleared of the most “serious and sensational” accusations. He also publicly disclosed an autism diagnosis, which he said was often discussed but never acknowledged during his time on the show.

John Torode was removed shortly after, following the confirmation of a complaint related to the use of racist language. He maintains that the incident “never happened.”

Both men are absent from the upcoming season, but their past involvement in the already-filmed series remained a point of concern for Shafi and others.

 BBC Former presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode dropped after misconduct findingsGetty Images


Why did the BBC choose to broadcast the series anyway?

In a public statement, the BBC defended its decision, saying it consulted with all the contestants and found “widespread support” to go ahead with the series. “We understand not everyone will agree, but airing the show does not diminish the seriousness of the findings,” the statement read.

Shafi, however, questioned the moral cost of prioritising entertainment over accountability. “They talk about life-changing opportunities for the top 10 contestants. What about how life-changing, for the worse, it’s been for the victims?” she said.

She even proposed a solution: a spin-off episode celebrating contestants’ talent without involving the disgraced presenters, an idea she says producers dismissed.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  


Has Banijay responded to the controversy?

Banijay UK, the production company behind MasterChef, acknowledged Shafi’s opposition but reiterated that the majority of participants supported airing the series. “We are sorry that Sarah does not support the decision… her concerns were taken seriously and discussed with the BBC,” a spokesperson said.

Despite the backlash, the 2025 series of MasterChef is set to premiere on 6 August, with both former presenters now removed from future involvement.

