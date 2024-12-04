BBC cancels Christmas ‘MasterChef’ shows over misconduct claims

The broadcaster has come under increasing pressure since allegations emerged against presenter Gregg Wallace.

FILE PHOTO: Gregg Wallace after being made an MBE by the Princess Royal in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on February 28, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE BBC said it will cancel two special Christmas shows of popular cooking programme “MasterChef” after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour were made against one of its presenters.

But the last three shows of the current already-recorded season of “MasterChef: The Professionals” would air as planned this week to showcase the competition final.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them,” a BBC spokesman said.

But they added the “life-changing” competition in which professional chefs pit their culinary skills against each other in the battle for the coveted MasterChef trophy would “continue as planned”.

Wallace has denied making “inappropriate” sexual jokes and comments after more than a dozen people came forward last week with allegations spanning a 17-year period.

The production company behind “MasterChef“, a decades-old show whose branded format is now produced in more than 50 countries, has said it is probing the claims.

It also announced that Wallace would stop presenting while it investigated the claims.

Wallace sparked a further backlash when he said in a video posted on Sunday (1) that the allegations had been made by “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”.

He apologised on Monday (2) for “any offence that I caused” with those comments.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy held talks with BBC bosses last week “to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints,” the UK government said.

The furore is the latest scandal to hit the taxpayer-funded broadcaster.

Another prime-time show, “Strictly Come Dancing“, was thrown into crisis this year amid bullying accusations.

And former top news anchor, Huw Edwards, pleaded guilty in July to making indecent pictures of children, narrowly avoiding jail in a stunning fall from grace.

(AFP)