Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Court to sentence father, stepmother in Sara Sharif murder case

Sara, aged 10, was found dead in her bed in August 2023. Her body showed signs of extensive injuries, including bite marks, bruises, broken bones, and burns.

Sara Sharif case

Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool (Image credit: Surrey Police)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 17, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A COURT is set to sentence Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother on Tuesday for their roles in her death, following a case that revealed prolonged abuse and shocked the country.

Sara, aged 10, was found dead in her bed in August 2023. Her body showed signs of extensive injuries, including bite marks, bruises, broken bones, and burns.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had sustained over 100 injuries and at least 25 fractures.

Her father, Urfan Sharif, 43, admitted during the trial to beating Sara with a cricket bat while she was bound with packaging tape. He also throttled her with his hands, which caused a fracture to the hyoid bone in her neck.

Last week, the Old Bailey found Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, guilty after a 10-week trial. Her uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was convicted of causing or allowing Sara’s death.

The three adults fled to Pakistan the day after Sara’s death, taking five other children with them. On the way to the airport, Sharif called the police to report his daughter’s death and left behind a handwritten note stating he “did not mean to kill” Sara but had “lost it.”

Abuse missed by authorities

The defendants were arrested on their return to the UK a month later. They were detained upon landing, while the five other children remain in Pakistan.

The case has raised serious concerns about social services. Sara’s father withdrew her from school four months before her death, which left her outside the purview of authorities.

In court, her teacher described how Sara arrived in class wearing a hijab to cover marks on her body. Sara refused to explain the injuries.

Social services had been aware of Sara’s family before she was born. She and her siblings were placed in foster care due to abuse allegations but were later returned to their mother.

In 2019, despite a history of abusive behaviour, custody of Sara and an older sibling was granted to Sharif after he separated from his first wife.

Final days of abuse

The court heard that Sara’s school referred her case to child services in March 2023 after noticing injuries on her face. Social services investigated but took no action. In April 2023, Sharif informed the school that Sara would be home-schooled, further isolating her.

On the day she died, Sharif hit Sara twice in the stomach with a metal high-chair leg while she lay unconscious on her stepmother’s lap. He accused her of pretending. Neither Batool nor Malik expressed remorse during the trial.

Libby Clark from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “None of us can imagine how appalling and brutal Sara’s treatment was in the last few weeks of her short life.”

Children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza stated: “Sara was failed in the starkest terms by the safety net of services around her.”

The case has led to renewed calls for better protection for children. Prime minister Keir Starmer pledged to strengthen safeguards for home-schooled children after the verdict.

(With inputs from AFP)

sara sharif casesara sharifurfan sharifbatool

Related News

India-Sri-Lanka-Reuters
Featured

India to supply LNG to Sri Lanka, connect power grids: Modi

Issa brothers face backlash over Muslim cemetery plan
News

Issa brothers face backlash over Muslim cemetery plan

Tributes paid to Citibond Travel's Alpa Shah
News

Tributes paid to Citibond Travel's Alpa Shah

More For You

Sara Sharif

Sara was found dead in her bed in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10, 2023. (Photo: Surrey Police)

Father, stepmother jailed for life for murder of Sara Sharif

THE FATHER and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in her home in August 2023, have been sentenced to life in prison.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 43, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years, while her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, received a minimum term of 33 years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akash-Deep-Bumrah-Getty

When Bumrah and Akash Deep came together, India still required 33 runs to make Australia bat again at the Gabba, where rain delays continued to disrupt play. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bumrah, Akash Deep partnership helps India avoid follow-on at Gabba

INDIA's Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep combined for an unexpected 10th-wicket partnership on Tuesday, helping the team avoid the follow-on during the third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The match now appears to be heading for a draw.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gabba-Test-Getty

India reached 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445 by 394 runs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rain disrupts Australia's momentum as India struggle at the Gabba

AUSTRALIA’s bowlers made early inroads into India’s top order on a rain-affected day three of the third Test in Brisbane, but wet weather and poor light limited play at the Gabba on Monday.

India reached 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445 by 394 runs. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33, while skipper Rohit Sharma had yet to open his account. The day’s play ended nearly an hour early due to bad light.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince-Andrew-Reuters

Prince Andrew leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles on May 6, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Prince Andrew faces new scrutiny over links to suspected Chinese spy

NEW revelations about Prince Andrew's links to a suspected Chinese spy have brought fresh scrutiny on King Charles's brother, raising concerns about his actions as a non-working royal.

Newspapers have reported extensively on the connection between the 64-year-old Duke of York and an unnamed Chinese businessman, identified only as H6, who was recently banned from entering the country by a tribunal ruling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zakir-Hussain-Getty

Hussain, the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, began his career as a child prodigy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Zakir Hussain, iconic tabla player, dies at 73

ZAKIR HUSSAIN, renowned for his mastery of the tabla and his influential contributions to Indian classical music, has died at the age of 73.

He passed away in a San Francisco hospital due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications