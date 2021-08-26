Website Logo
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Pawan Kriplani, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, has already locked his next directorial venture. Ramesh Taurani, who has bankrolled Bhoot Police, will produce his next film as well under his production house, TIPS Films.

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey have been roped in to play the lead pair in the film. The latest update on the upcoming venture is that the makers have just locked its official title. The film has been titled Gaslight.

Confirming the same, producer Ramesh Taurani tells a publication, “The Pawan Kriplani directorial featuring Sara and Vikrant has been titled Gaslight.”

Sharing some more details, the filmmaker adds that the film will also feature a senior actress as a parallel lead. “Besides Sara and Vikrant, Gaslight will also feature a senior actress, who plays a very different role, while being a parallel lead in the film,” he concludes.

While the casting for the second female lead is still underway, producer Ramesh Taurani and director Pawan Kriplani are gearing up to beginning production on October 5, 2021. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up her next film Atrangi Re. The Aanand L Rai directorial also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles. Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, is working on Forensic with actress Radhika Apte. He was last seen in 14 Phere along with Kriti Kharbanda. The film had its direct-to-digital premiere on ZEE5.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

